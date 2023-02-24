Varisu Hindi OTT release date: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay's family drama

Varisu/Prime Video Twitter

The action family drama Varisu, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, was released in cinemas worldwide on January 11 in its original Tamil language. The film's Telugu version Vaarasudu and Hindi version titled Varisu itself also hit the theatres on January 14 and January 13.

Varisu began streaming in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages on February 22 on Prime Video India. Now, the same OTT giant took to its social media handles and announced that the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer will also be streaming in the Hindi dubbed version on March 8. "no more holding back! this ultimate entertainer now comes to you in Hindi #VarisuOnPrime, Mar 8 in Hindi!", the Prime Video India wrote. Well, it seems like this date has been chosen specifically since the festival of colours Holi will be celebrated on March 8.

Apart from Vijay, the Vamshi Paidipally directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, R. Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Shaam, and Srikanth in the leading roles. The film was produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and Prasad V Potluri under PVP Cinema.

Varisu clashed at the box office with Ajith Kumar-starrer bank heist thriller Thunivu. Two big Telugu releases - Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy also released during the Pongal weekend on January 13 and January 12 respectively.

The film has been a huge box office success as it collected more than Rs 300 crore worldwide gross, as confirmed by the makers. As per KoiMoi.com, Thalapathy Vijay's film earned Rs 210.15 crore gross (Rs 178.10 crore net) in India and Rs 90 crore gross from overseas territories taking its total global collection to Rs 300.15 crore gross.



READ | Varisu Twitter review: Viewers praise Vamshi’s direction, Vijay’s screen presence, say film is ‘all-time blockbuster'