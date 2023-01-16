Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Varisu box office collection day 5: Thalapathy Vijay film registers huge Sunday, reaches Rs 150 crore worldwide

Varisu box office collection day 5: Thalapathy Vijay's film is the first Indian film to cross Rs 150 crore in 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Varisu box office collection day 5: Thalapathy Vijay film registers huge Sunday, reaches Rs 150 crore worldwide
Varisu box office collections have reached Rs 150 crore

Vijay’s mega festive release Varisu has been raking in the moolah at the box office consistently. The family drama-cum-action entertainer saw yet another huge day on Sunday, the fifth day of its release. With this, the film has inched closer to Rs 100 crore domestic nett and Rs 150 crore worldwide gross.

Varisu added another feather in its hat with strong showing over the weekend. The film had clashed with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu with both hitting the screens on January 11 ahead of Pongal. Till Saturday, Thunivu had been ahead of Varisu in terms of nett collections in Tamil Nadu. But Varisu has overtaken it now. As per Sacnilk, Varisu has now collected Rs 64 crore in the state as opposed to Rs 62 crore for Thunivu.

On Sunday, Varisu earned Rs 20 crore across India. Overall, in the five-day extended opening weekend for Pongal, Varisu has collected Rs 87.25 crore across India in all languages. This includes nett collections of Rs 9 crore in Telugu and Rs 3.65 crore in Hindi as well. The film has worked overseas as well, courtesy Thalapthy Vijay’s star power in certain parts of the world. As of Sunday night, the film had a worldwide gross of Rs 149 crore. Trade experts say the film crossed the Rs 150-crore barrier first thing Monday morning.

Given its reported production budget of Rs 280 crore, Varisu still has a long way to go before it becomes profitable but it has taken a running start in that direction with its opening weekend numbers.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu also stars Prakash Raj and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film opened to mixed to positive reviews amid much fanfare. Vijay’s screen presence and performance have been praised even if the film has received criticism for its technical aspects.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 576 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.