Varisu box office collection day 5: Thalapathy Vijay film registers huge Sunday, reaches Rs 150 crore worldwide

Varisu box office collections have reached Rs 150 crore

Vijay’s mega festive release Varisu has been raking in the moolah at the box office consistently. The family drama-cum-action entertainer saw yet another huge day on Sunday, the fifth day of its release. With this, the film has inched closer to Rs 100 crore domestic nett and Rs 150 crore worldwide gross.

Varisu added another feather in its hat with strong showing over the weekend. The film had clashed with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu with both hitting the screens on January 11 ahead of Pongal. Till Saturday, Thunivu had been ahead of Varisu in terms of nett collections in Tamil Nadu. But Varisu has overtaken it now. As per Sacnilk, Varisu has now collected Rs 64 crore in the state as opposed to Rs 62 crore for Thunivu.

On Sunday, Varisu earned Rs 20 crore across India. Overall, in the five-day extended opening weekend for Pongal, Varisu has collected Rs 87.25 crore across India in all languages. This includes nett collections of Rs 9 crore in Telugu and Rs 3.65 crore in Hindi as well. The film has worked overseas as well, courtesy Thalapthy Vijay’s star power in certain parts of the world. As of Sunday night, the film had a worldwide gross of Rs 149 crore. Trade experts say the film crossed the Rs 150-crore barrier first thing Monday morning.

Given its reported production budget of Rs 280 crore, Varisu still has a long way to go before it becomes profitable but it has taken a running start in that direction with its opening weekend numbers.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu also stars Prakash Raj and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film opened to mixed to positive reviews amid much fanfare. Vijay’s screen presence and performance have been praised even if the film has received criticism for its technical aspects.