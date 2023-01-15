Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Varisu box office collection Day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's film becomes first Indian movie to earn Rs 100 crore in 2023

In three days Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna’s film collected Rs 80 crore worldwide, it is now expected to earn Rs 20 crore on the fourth day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

Varisu box office collection Day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's film becomes first Indian movie to earn Rs 100 crore in 2023
File Photo

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Varisu, released on January 11, has been breaking box office records. On day 4, the film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

As per sacnilk.com, the total domestic gross collection of the film now stands at around 76 crores which also includes the Telugu version. In three days the film collected Rs 80 crore worldwide, and now it is expected to earn Rs 20 crore on the fourth day. Worldwide, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore and became the first Indian film to do so in 2023.

All about Varisu 

Varisu is a family drama-cum-action thriller, which sees Vijay play a young man returning to aid his family at a difficult time as a business rival is trying to harm them. Varisu is a family drama-cum-action thriller, which sees Vijay play a young man returning to aid his family at a difficult time as a business rival is trying to harm them. The film marks Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally’s Tamil-language debut. The film, which was released on January 11, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj. It had earned Rs 11 crore in advance booking for day one.

What do trade experts have to say about Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu

Trade experts predict the film will build strongly over the five-day extended Pongal weekend and may end up earning somewhere between Rs 75-80 crore in the period. Although it has received mixed to positive critical response, fans have praised the film, calling it a ‘blockbuster’

Read|After Shark Tank India-fame Namita Thapar's Insta bio is changed to 'shi**y mother', she says house help stole her phone

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
Shraddha Walker murder: 5 most horrific crimes that took place in Delhi, Dehradun, Jabalpur and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Who is R'Bonney Gabriel, winner of Miss Universe 2022? 28-year-old Miss USA is CEO of her own clothing line
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.