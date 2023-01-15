Varisu box office collection Day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's film becomes first Indian movie to earn Rs 100 crore in 2023

File Photo

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Varisu, released on January 11, has been breaking box office records. On day 4, the film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

As per sacnilk.com, the total domestic gross collection of the film now stands at around 76 crores which also includes the Telugu version. In three days the film collected Rs 80 crore worldwide, and now it is expected to earn Rs 20 crore on the fourth day. Worldwide, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore and became the first Indian film to do so in 2023.

All about Varisu

Varisu is a family drama-cum-action thriller, which sees Vijay play a young man returning to aid his family at a difficult time as a business rival is trying to harm them. Varisu is a family drama-cum-action thriller, which sees Vijay play a young man returning to aid his family at a difficult time as a business rival is trying to harm them. The film marks Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally’s Tamil-language debut. The film, which was released on January 11, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj. It had earned Rs 11 crore in advance booking for day one.

What do trade experts have to say about Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu

Trade experts predict the film will build strongly over the five-day extended Pongal weekend and may end up earning somewhere between Rs 75-80 crore in the period. Although it has received mixed to positive critical response, fans have praised the film, calling it a ‘blockbuster’

