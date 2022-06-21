Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Thalapathy 66: Vijay starrer gets new title Varisu, first look breaks internet

Vijay has revealed the title of his upcoming film Thalapathy 66 and dropped his first look. The title of the film is Varisu: The Boss Returns.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Thalapathy 66: Vijay starrer gets new title Varisu, first look breaks internet
Credit: Vijay/Twitter

Actor Vijay's much-awaited 66th film, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has been titled Varisu and will hit screens for Pongal 2023, the makers announced on Tuesday. The title announcement was timed to coincide with the birthday celebrations of Vijay, whose birthday falls on Wednesday.

The film's title Varisu means Successor or Heir in Tamil. Interestingly, the title poster has the tagline, The Boss Returns. Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film, tweeted the title look of the film, saying The Boss returns as #Varisu.`

The unit of the film, which has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead, on May 26 had announced that it had concluded shooting a schedule in which several important sequences for the film had been shot and that they were super excited to start the next schedule soon.

Along with Vamshi Paidipally, Rambabu Kongarapi is co-directing this film. The film has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.