Varanasi: SS Rajamouli unveils Mahesh Babu's two new stills from Africa shoot on his birthday

Talking about Mahesh Babu's character in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli says, "Rudhra was born to fulfil a purpose much larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not ask for. He is witty, he is vulnerable, and he is fierce." The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

On Mahesh Babu’s birthday today, August 9, the makers of the much-anticipated epic Varanasi gave fans their first real glimpse of Rudhra. Director SS Rajamouli unveiled two exclusive stills from the film's Africa shoot on his social media handles, captioned them, "Fierce isn’t his only shade… RUDHRA in #Varanasi" and tagged the Telugu superstar. Varanasi also features Priyanka Chopra as the female lead, Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the deadly antagonist, Kumbha.

The first still shows Rudhra lounging on a bamboo raft deep inside a dense jungle, exuding a laid-back yet magnetic presence. The second takes him to the vast plains of Kenya’s Maasai Mara, where he stands amid giraffes and wildebeest, looking back with an unmistakable air of authority.

Director SS Rajamouli shares, "Rudhra was born to fulfil a purpose much larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not ask for. He is witty, he is vulnerable, and he is fierce. That is what Mahesh brought to him. Anyone can play fierce. Very few can play fierce and fragile in the same breath. These frames are from our Africa schedule, and the land gave us something no set could. Shooting around Kilimanjaro and in the Maasai Mara, I was stunned. There were mornings when I felt even the 1.43:1 IMAX frame could not hold what was in front of us."

Directed by SS Rajamouli and featuring music by MM Keeravani, Varanasi is produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business. The action-adventure epic is slated for a worldwide release in IMAX on April 7, 2027. Shot in the Telugu language, the film will also be released with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

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