Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Varanasi: SS Rajamouli introduces Rudhra Mahesh Babu, gives glimpses of Lord Rama, Hanuman in tale spun across Yugas, from Africa to Antarctica

After Baahubali and RRR, SS Rajamouli delves into a global adventure, and his Globetrotter will take Mahesh Babu on a never-before-seen adventure.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 10:36 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Varanasi: SS Rajamouli introduces Rudhra Mahesh Babu, gives glimpses of Lord Rama, Hanuman in tale spun across Yugas, from Africa to Antarctica
Mahesh Babu as Rudhra in Varanasi
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu have unveiled the first look of Varanasi, and in a true sense, it's a globe-trotting action adventure. Ever since the announcement of the grand Globe Trotter Event, audiences had been eagerly counting down to witness India’s biggest-ever reveal. The team revealed the poster with the first look of the film, titled Varanasi to the WORLD. The teaser introduced the concept of the magnum opus that travels across the yugas, giving glimpses of Lord Rama, Hanuman, and the battle of good vs evil. From Varanasi 512 CE, to Africa, Antarctica, Vannaanchal Ugrabhati Cave, to Treta Yuga 7200 BCE, Varanasi in true sense is a Globetrotter.  

The mega event at Hyderabad delivered India’s biggest reveal, the title of S. S. Rajamouli’s much-awaited project Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu. The grand Globe Trotter Event finally unveiled India’s biggest announcement, revealing the title of the highly anticipated film Varanasi. The film’s teaser was showcased on a massive 130 ft x 100 ft screen. Along with the title reveal, another major announcement followed: the film is set to release on Sankranti 2027.

Watch the first look of Varanasi

Helmed by visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli and backed by superstar Mahesh Babu’s unparalleled fanbase, the event at Ramoji Film City is a once-in-a-generation spectacle. With an expected turnout of over 50,000 fans, it is one of the biggest live fan gatherings in Indian entertainment, featuring a never-before-seen reveal created exclusively for a film announcement.

Fans have been waiting for years to see these two come together, and now, the excitement is at its peak. Rajamouli has already put Indian cinema on the global map, and now his collaboration with South superstar Mahesh Babu is the next big thing to watch out for.

