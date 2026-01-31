Varanasi: SS Rajamouli announces release date of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer epic saga

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Mahesh Babu play Rudhra, Mandakini, and Kumbha in SS Rajamouli's action adventure epic saga Varanasi, that will hit theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027.

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli on Friday announced that his next feature film Varanasi will be released in theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027. The much-awaited film will mark his maiden collaboration with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu as well as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who returns to Indian cinema after a gap of six years. "April 7th, 2027… #VARANASI," Rajamouli posted on his social media handles alongside the new poster of Varanasi. The poster shows a meteor slamming into Earth, hinting at an apocalyptic situation.

The film's official title was announced at the grand GlobeTrotter event in November 2025 during a grand event in Hyderabad which drew about 50,000 fans. Rajamouli had also unveiled a short teaser that featured stunning visuals and gave a glimpse into a story that spans different places and periods - Antarctica, Varanasi, Kenya, 512 CE, 2027 CE, and even the Trethayuga. Towards the end, the teaser showed a striking shot of Babu as the protagonist Rudhra, riding a bull and holding a trident as he charges through Varanasi, clad in a blood-soaked shirt and a Nandi pendant.

In the movie, Priyanka Chopra Jonas essays Mandakini, while Prithiviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist Kumbha. Varanasi will feature music by MM Keeravani, who won an Oscar for Best Original Song for Rajamouli’s previous film RRR. The action-adventure epic is bankrolled by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya under the banners Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.

Sharing how they picked the Varanasi release date, SS Karthikeya told Variety, "April 7, 2027, sits within the festive period of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, flows into the weekend, and is followed by Ambedkar Jayanti and Rama Navami, creating a strong extended theatrical window. It’s a date that perfectly aligns with us and all our stakeholders."

