Varanasi: Producer SS Karthikeya reveals Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra-starrer SS Rajamouli film has '20 minutes of Ramayana'

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the action adventre epic Varanasi features Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kumbha. Slated to release on April 7 next year, the film features 20 minutes of Ramayana, as revealed by the producer SS Karthikeya.

SS Rajamouli's upcoming Varanasi is one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent times. Headlined by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has created a massive stir with its first glimpse unveiled at the Trailer Festival at Le Grand Rex, Europe's largest iconic screen. It drew an electrifying response, with audiences erupting into applause, cheers, and whistles from the very first frame. Amidst this, the film also made an international appearance at Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026, where producer SS Karthikeya was seen drawing similarities between Indian and Mexican cultures.

Varanasi at Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026

While at Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026, producer SS Karthikeya said, "There are lot of similarities that we have seen, like even a lot of comics or the stories of the film coming out from Mexico are drawn from their history from the Aztec or the Mayan civilization, and in India we really get inspired by our epics by Ramayana or the Mahabharat. In Varanasi, we have 20 minutes of Ramayana, so culturally there is lot of similarities between Latin American audience and American audience."

"Going in the city of Mexico and meeting people is so welcoming and I find same kind of warmth in my city in my country, and the food, even the spices. Also the family values that you kind of hear the Mexicans hold, I find that also very similar, and the family values is very integral part and significant in the story of Varanasi and I feel there are lot of factors people will relate to, and enjoy the film", Karthikeya, son of Rajamouli and assistant director on the two blockbuster Baahubali films, concluded.

More about Varanasi

Mahesh Babu’s powerful look as Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s intense first look as Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s commanding avatar as Mandakini from Varanasi have already been revealed, sending social media into a frenzy and fueling nationwide excitement. With these striking glimpses raising expectations, anticipation has now reached fever pitch as audiences eagerly await this grand cinematic spectacle, slated for a massive theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

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