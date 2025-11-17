Varanasi: Is Mahesh Babu playing Lord Rama? SS Rajamouli drops MAJOR reveal: 'He has the charm of Krishna'

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi isn't just a globetrotter, but also a timetrotter, spun across different time spaces and yugas. Mahesh Babu isn't just playing Rudhra, but also the role of Lord Rama.

SS Rajamouli dropped the first look of Varanasi, and it has left moviegoers speechless. The grand, ambitious, and larger-than-life world introduction of Rajamouli's next confirms the movie to be a time-travelling, globetrotting sci-fi action drama with Mahesh Babu in the lead. Although Mahesh Babu is introduced as Rudhra, he will be playing multiple roles from different time spaces. The first look also showed glimpses of the Ramayana saga from Treta Yuga, and at the recent event, Rajamouli revealed that Mahesh Babu will also be playing Lord Rama

At the press event in Hyderabad, Rajamouli expressed his fascination with Indian Epics. He said, "Since my childhood, I’ve spoken many times about what the Ramayana and Mahabharata mean to me, and how making them is my dream project. I never imagined I would get to shoot an important episode from the Ramayana this early. While writing every scene and every dialogue, I felt like I was floating."

Rajamouli on seeing Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama

The RRR director added, "On the first day, when Mahesh came in Lord Rama’s get-up for the photoshoot, I got goosebumps. I was torn. Mahesh has the charm of Krishna, but the calmness of Rama. Still, I was confident. I even set that photo as my wallpaper… and then removed it."

Rajamouli confirmed Treta Yuga portions will be the best part of Varanasi

He also explained about shooting with him, "We shot this sequence for 60 days, and we completed it recently. Every single day was a challenge. Every episode and sub-episode felt like a film by itself, everything had to be reimagined and freshly planned. Crossing all those hurdles, we finally wrapped the sequence. I believe it will be one of the most memorable portions of the film." Varanasi will be releasing in cinemas on Sankranti 2027.

