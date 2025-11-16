Varanasi first look reactions: Fans praise SS Rajamouli for 'humongous scale', blending Dharma with 'mind-bending visuals', call it 'global blockbuster'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Varanasi first look: SS Rajamouli's time-travelling action adventure with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran has left the internet speechless, and they're in awe of the master storyteller and his vision.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 12:23 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Trust SS Rajamouli, and he'll set a new benchmark. Rajamouli and his writer-father, K Vijendra Prasad, are a lethal duo, and they proved it again with Varanasi. The first look of the Mahesh Babu-starrer was unveiled on Saturday in Hyderabad, and it has left the fans and moviegoers stunned. Varanasi ain't just a globetrotter, but also a timetrotter. The mind-bending vision of Rajamouli shown in the Varansi to the World gives glimpses from Treta Yuga to a seemingly dystopian world. 

The first look of Varanasi went viral in no time, and netizens are calling it a true 'global blockbuster'. From the concept to visual effects, fans are in awe of the Baahubali director. Be it on X, YouTube, or Instagram, every netizen is praising Varanasi's first look. A netizen wrote, "Who said Baahubali like  Masterpiece cinema never created by even Rajamouli garu? And look, this is actually happening. This Master of World-class masterpiece Cinema." 

Another netizen wrote, "Rajamouli sir takes us in a new world every time, hope he decides to make a TV series/movie series on Mahabharata.... I'm sure it would break all records, even globally, Mahabharata has the biggest potential in terms of plot & no other than Rajamouli sir can give justice & pull off." 

One of the netizens wrote, "Varanasi! What a perfect, epic, and mysterious title. Only SSR can connect 512 CE Varanasi, and 7200 BCE Lanka Nagaram! That shot of the asteroid and the time-bending hint in the trailer is a masterstroke. The man truly builds cinematic universes!" A cybercitizen wrote, "I hope this takes Indian cinema on a global stage and we are no longer seen as troupes of synchronised dancers and overbearing actors. More power to you!" 

Varanasi also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The movie will be released worldwide on Sankranti 2027.

