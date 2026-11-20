To date, only 37 eminent personalities have received the Kalidas Samman, and Vani is the latest awardee. Apart from a citation plaque and a ceremonial shawl, Tikoo walks away with a Rs 5 lakh tax-free cash prize.

The prestigious National Kalidas Samman for ‘Theatre’ (Rangkarma) for 2026 will be conferred on renowned theatre artist Vani Tripathi Tikoo. Mr. N.P. Namdev, Director of the Department of Culture, announced that the award will be presented on November 21, 2026, during the inauguration of the All India Kalidas Festival in Ujjain.

Mr. Namdev noted that the Kalidas Samman has been awarded since 1982 to recognize excellence and outstanding achievements in the field of theatre. It honors exceptional creativity, excellence, and a long-standing dedication to the arts. To date, 37 eminent personalities have received the Kalidas Samman. The award includes a tax-free cash prize of ₹5 lakh, a citation plaque, and a ceremonial shawl and coconut (shriphal).

Who is Vani Tripathi Tikoo?

Ms. Vani Tripathi Tikoo is an artist who has established a unique identity through her work in acting, theatre training, drama education, cinema, and literature. Alongside her academic pursuits, her deep passion for theatre continued to flourish; she received formal training in theatre at the Living Theatre Academy of Drama and honed her acting skills under the guidance of the legendary Indian theatre director and mentor, Ebrahim Alkazi.

What are her other achievements?

While working as an actress and educator with the National School of Drama’s ‘Theatre in Education’ company, she made an invaluable contribution to the development of theatrical activities, stage productions, and pedagogical methods for children. Vani Tripathi also played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Madhya Pradesh School of Drama in Bhopal in 2011.

Films of Vani Tripathi Tikoo?

Beyond theatre, Tikoo has remained consistently active in television and cinema; her notable films include Kajol's Dushman, Shah Rukh Khan's Chalte Chalte, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Tikoo is also an author, and her first book, Why Can’t Elephants Be Red?, published in 2023, serves as an extension of her work in children’s literature. In 2008, she was honored with the Global Leadership Award by the Washington India Chair.