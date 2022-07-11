Vanangaan: Suriya reveals his next film's title on director Bala's birthday, first look poster breaks the internet

Suriya/Twitter

Suriya revealed the title of his next film with director Bala on the latter's birthday on Monday, July 11, and also dropped its first look poster. Wishing the filmmaker on his special day, the Jai Bhim actor wrote, "Great to be reunited with you..! Happy birthday brother...! and shared the first look poster of Vanangaan, which had the working title of #Suriya41 as of now.

As soon as the Jai Bhim actor dropped the first look poster, it spread like a wildfire on the micro-blogging platform. The film was announced on March 28 along with its cast and crew by the production house 2D Entertainment, which Suriya himself co-owns along with his wife Jyothika.

Vanangaan features Krithi Shetty as the leading lady, Mamitha Baiju playing a pivotal supporting role, G. V. Prakash Kumar as the music director, Balasubramaniem as the cinematographer, Sathish Suriya as the editor and Bala, who celebrates his 66th birthday today, as the director.

With Vanangaan, Suriya is reuniting with Bala after 19 years since their last collaboration Pithimagan. The 2003 release was an action-drama film that also starred superstar Chiyaan Vikram who won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his towering leading act.

The film, which starred Sangeetha and Laila as the two leading ladies, also won six Filmfare Awards (South) including one for Surya as Best Supporting Actor. It was also honoured with Best Film, Best Director for Bala, Best Actor for Vikram, Best Actress for Laila, and Best Supporting Actress for Sangeetha.



Meanwhile, Suriya was last seen in Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram in the film's climax as the dreadful drug lord Rolex. The actor will be seen as the main antagonist in the future films of Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe - Vikram 3 and Kaithi 2.