Vanangaan: Krithi Shetty opens up on working with Suriya, says 'when I saw him...'

Krithi Shetty-Suriyia/Instagram

Vanangaan: On Monday (July 11), South superstar Suriya revealed the title of his next film with director Bala. Alongside the first look poster of Suriya's film, which had the working title of #Suriya41, the film's official title was also unveiled. Wishing director Bala on the occasion of his birthday, the Jai Bhim actor wrote on Twitter Monday, "Great to be reunited with you..! Happy birthday brother...!" The film has been titled Vanangaan.

Besides Suriya in the titular role, the film will star popular south actress Krithi Shetty, who will be making her debut in Tamil cinema with the upcoming Ram Pothineni starrer. Speaking about her role in the Suriya starrer, Krithi Shetty was quoted by ETimes stating to an online media outlet in an interview that her character will be "fresh and new". "It's going to be a fresh and new character and I loved working with Bala sir and it has been my best experience," the ETimes report quoted the actor saying.

About Suriya, the actress said, "Before the film started when the announcement came out, everyone said all the good things about Suriya sir. I was like ok, even I know because I have seen his films and admired him from such a long time. So I don't know if I will be able to say that. I know he is a very dedicated artist, but when I saw him, it was like, he surpassed what everyone else told. Like how nice he is, what gentleman he is and what a dedicated and fine actor he is."

Vanangaan features Krithi Shetty as the leading lady, Mamitha Baiju playing a pivotal supporting role, G. V. Prakash Kumar as the music director, Balasubramaniem as the cinematographer, Sathish Suriya as the editor and Bala as the director.

With Vanangaan, Suriya is reuniting with Bala after 19 years since their last collaboration Pithimagan. The 2003 release was an action-drama film that also starred superstar Chiyaan Vikram who won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his towering leading act.