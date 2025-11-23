FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr present; WATCH

Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities; check who will benefit, other details

First pics of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena as bride OUT, groom Vamsi Gadiraju and family await her entry is all hearts

Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Kerala

Delhi School Admission 2026-27: Check admission schedule for classes nursery, KG, Class 1; list of important dates

Yogi Adityanath orders crackdown on illegal immigrants, directs officials to set up detention centres in every district

Cricket Australia to face loss over Rs 170000000 after Travis Head's 123-run carnage in Perth: Know real reason

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: Madhuri Dixit recreates 'Dola Re', netizens react: 'Couldn't they pay Aishwarya enough to...'

Another explosive scare! Uttarakhand Police seize 20 Kg Gelatin Cache outside school in Almora; check details

Kartik Aaryan's birthday: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actor gets goofy birthday wish from his rumoured ex-girlfriend: 'Everything has changed...'

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: Madhuri Dixit recreates 'Dola Re', netizens react: 'Couldn’t they pay Aishwarya enough to...'

Bollywood dancing queen Madhuri Dixit performed her iconic hook steps from the song Dola Re Dola at the mehendi ceremony for US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding in Udaipur. Her performance was widely shared online, sparking some social media users to comment that they wished Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who featured in the original song with Dixit in the film Devdas, had been there to perform alongside her. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 01:17 PM IST

Madhuri Dixit recreates 'Dola Re' at Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena's wedding

The official Instagram handle of Wizcraft Weddings shared several videos from Netra Mantena's extravagant pre-wedding festivities, in which Bollywood biggies like Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor, among others, performed. At the event, Madhuri Dixit turned iconic performer who still has the magic at 58, as with her beauty and grace, she won hearts. Dressed in a green and pink ethnic ensemble, she gave an energetic performance on 'Jai Ho', 'Dola Re' and many other hit songs. 

Especially her Dola Re performance, left social media users feeling the absence of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, expressing a desire to see the two reunited on stage. In the comment section, a user reacted, "They couldn’t pay Aishwarya enough, I guess, to join her, lol!" A netizen said, "Age is not a matter for Madhuri," another commented, "Elegance runs in her veins." "No magic in her dance, only body shaking, that’s it," read a comment. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Netra Mantena turns bride, first picture out

Meanwhile, the first picture of Netra Mantena as a bride has surfaced. Though Netra wore a custom red lehenga for her main wedding ceremony, it is not confirmed if it was designed by Sabyasachi. However, the designs and embroideries somewhat look like it is designed by Sabyasachi.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, the lavish Udaipur wedding is grabbing headlines for A-list attendees, including US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr.. Jennifer Lopez (J.Lo), Justin Bieber flew in to perform during the festivities. 

