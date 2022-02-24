‘Valimai’ Twitter review: Fans laud Ajith Kumar’s acting, top-notch action sequences

Ajith fans eagerly awaiting the premiere of the star's action movie ‘Valimai’ took to social media on Thursday to share their thoughts on the film after seeing it early in the morning. On Twitter, videos of movie theatre patrons going berserk have gone viral. Needless to say, Ajith appears to have once again wowed the audience with his performance.

The actor is a known rider, and he is seen undertaking numerous death-defying stunts on motorcycles in 'Valimai'. Fans appear to be adoring Ajith's screen presence, as visuals from the flick were uploaded live from the theatres.

One user said, “Done with 1st half : one word Verithanam Worth the wait #AjithKumar screen presence & pre interval fight scene Goosebumps moment for every fans..Waiting to watch more on 2nd half #HVinoth”

Done with 1st half : one word VerithanamWorth the wait screen presence & pre interval fight scene Goosebumps moment for every fans..

Waiting to watch more on 2nd half pic.twitter.com/jgf4Ht0VTM — Vidya Theatre RGB Dolby Atmos (@vidyaRGB) February 24, 2022

Fans were seen hanging garlands on Ajith's large banners placed up outside the cinema halls in some of the clips published on social media. Other videos show bikers attempting stunts in front of movie theatres. Fans were seen dancing and whistling to Ajith's sequences in Valimai in other videos.

1st half



Verithanam



Best ever AK film since long..



One of the best ever thrillers



Industry hit loading..



Can’t wait for 2nd half



Vinoth thalaivaaaaaa — Shrik (@shriktweets) February 24, 2022

1st half: Very detailed presentation by - both the Satan's Slaves biker gang & the police investigation side. The family sentiments add a personal touch to the hero's mission.@ActorKartikeya is positioned as a very powerful opponent to February 24, 2022

1st Half - Vera mari Kola mirattal la iruku



AK career All Time Best Movie one the way pic.twitter.com/5ZFmWUJ0Pl — (@Mersal198693) February 24, 2022

1st half vera maari

firey pre interval bang and face of between thala and karthikeya was lit.

So far bangam — Pradeep (@pradeepspadeds1) February 24, 2022

Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor are producing the film. ‘Valimai’ will be the first of Boney Kapoor's pan-Indian releases.

"Valimai is the beginning of a pan-India release for Ajith Kumar's movies as we will be releasing the film in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. The film has emotional elements, family elements, outstanding action blocks, and amazing performances by Ajith Kumar and the other members of the cast," the producer said.