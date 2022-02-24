Search icon
‘Valimai’ Twitter review: Fans laud Ajith Kumar’s acting, top-notch action sequences

Ajith is a known rider, and he is seen undertaking numerous death-defying stunts on motorcycles in 'Valimai'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Ajith fans eagerly awaiting the premiere of the star's action movie ‘Valimai’ took to social media on Thursday to share their thoughts on the film after seeing it early in the morning.  On Twitter, videos of movie theatre patrons going berserk have gone viral. Needless to say, Ajith appears to have once again wowed the audience with his performance.

The actor is a known rider, and he is seen undertaking numerous death-defying stunts on motorcycles in 'Valimai'. Fans appear to be adoring Ajith's screen presence, as visuals from the flick were uploaded live from the theatres.

One user said, “Done with 1st half : one word Verithanam Worth the wait #AjithKumar screen presence & pre interval fight scene Goosebumps moment for every fans..Waiting to watch more on 2nd half #HVinoth”

Fans were seen hanging garlands on Ajith's large banners placed up outside the cinema halls in some of the clips published on social media. Other videos show bikers attempting stunts in front of movie theatres. Fans were seen dancing and whistling to Ajith's sequences in Valimai in other videos.

 

 

 

 

 

Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor are producing the film. ‘Valimai’ will be the first of Boney Kapoor's pan-Indian releases.

 

"Valimai is the beginning of a pan-India release for Ajith Kumar's movies as we will be releasing the film in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. The film has emotional elements, family elements, outstanding action blocks, and amazing performances by Ajith Kumar and the other members of the cast," the producer said.

