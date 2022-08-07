Valimai star Huma Qureshi calls North v South debate 'rubbish,' says 'jaha aache directors...' | Exclusive

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi is one of the artists who has tapped into various industries within her decade-old journey. From Bollywood to Tollywood and Hollywood, Huma has been part of integral projects in different languages. The Gangs of Wasseypur actress shared her views on the ongoing North V South debate, and snubbed it as 'rubbish.'

While promoting her upcoming series Maharani Season 2, Huma opened up on the debate and stated, "I think it's rubbish. We are one country. I don't want to indulge in this topic. Jaha aachi Kahani hogi, aache directors, producers, writers, subject honge, I want to work with them. I want to collaborate with them." She continued, "As an artist, we get to learn so much from each other. So I think it is a very useless debate." For the unversed, Huma has been a part of Tamil cinema and collaborated with Rajinikanth in Kaala. This year, she shared the screen with Ajith in Valimai. Qureshi has even been a part of Hollywood with Zack Synder-directed actioner Army Of The Dead.

READ: Aamir Khan opens up on Bollywood being overshadowed by pan-India movies, says 'agar South ki filmein...'

Huma also recalled her experience of witnessing the craze of Valimai in Chennai, and said, "I had gone to witness the first-day-first show of Valimai with fans in Chennai, and it was madness, it was a celebration. It felt so good ki 'thank God Covid is over, and we can go to a theatre, watch the film, celebrate it, dance together. This is the magic of cinema."

Recently, even Aamir Khan opened up on the ongoing debate and stated that if the audience is connecting with South films, then it should be celebrated rather than debating on it. Khan added, "As an audience, I am not concerned about which part of India the film is coming from. Why should I be concerned? If I feel emotionally satisfied by watching a Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Hindi, or Marathi film, then what's wrong with it? Agar South ki filmein chal rahi hai, toh uss mein takleef kya hai? Yeh toh aachi baat hai." Huma Qureshi's Maharani season 2 will premiere on August 25 on Sony Liv.