Valimai star Ajith Kumar wins four gold medals in Tamil Nadu state shooting championship

Apart from being an ace performer, Ajith Kumar is a skilled sportsperson as well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

Ajith Kumar

Actor Ajith Kumar has so far won a total of four gold and two bronze medals at the 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship that is being held in Trichy. Ajith has won gold medals in four team events including the CFP Master Men team event, the STD P Master Men team event and the 50 metres FP Master Men team event.

The Championship, which began on July 24, is scheduled to go on until Sunday. Pictures and video clips of the actor shooting at the Trichy Rifle Club had gone viral on social media on Wednesday. Last year, the actor won six gold medals at the shooting championship which was held in Chennai. On the work front, Ajith is currently working with H. Vinoth on his upcoming film that has been tentatively titled #AK61.

The film`s plot will revolve around a bank heist. Interestingly, the unit had erected a giant set resembling Chennai`s popular landmark Mount Road in Hyderabad where certain important scenes of the film were shot. The last schedule of the film is yet to get over. Once the film is done, Ajith is expected to move on to his next project, which is to be directed by Vignesh Shivan. 

