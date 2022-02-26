‘Valimai’ Box Office Day 1: Ajith's record-breaking thriller surpasses Rs 25 crore mark

The Tollywood business is reaching new heights and moving at a faster rate than ever before. With Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa’ generating a positive response at the box office in Telugu, it's now time for Superstar Ajith Kumar's next release in Tamil to benefit from this ray of success.

The recently released South film has made a spectacular start at the box office in Tamil Nadu, according to the latest figures, and has racked up the highest first-day box office revenues for the actor.

As a result, Ajith Kumar's ‘Valimai’ has become one among Tamil Nadu's largest first-day box office blockbusters. The film was allegedly released at 565 places across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, earning an estimated Rs. 27-28 crores, making it the second-best overall record after ‘Sarkar’.

#Valimai is doing well at the TN Box office..



#Valimai is doing well at the TN Box office..

Despite a new record 900+ screens release in TN, many shows are getting sold out in advance, this weekend.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 26, 2022

While the first box office results for Ajith Kumar's film from areas such as Salem, NSA, and others were reported to be around Rs. 25 crores, Chengalpat and Coimbatore are thought to have virtually broken their all-time collection record, bringing the total to a staggering Rs. 27 crores. This makes it one of Tamil Nadu's highest-grossing films, surpassing Thalapathy Vijay's Master (Rs. 25.26 crores)

In terms of the film itself, ‘Valimai’ is a South Indian Mystery/Thriller directed by H. Vinoth. The plot centres around Arjun, a police officer who is on a quest to apprehend a gang of dangerous bikers who are key suspects in a murder investigation. The film, which stars Ajith Kumar, also features Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi, and Gurbani Judge.