'Vakeel Saab' First Look: Pawan Kalyan is back and how; female characters missing from poster

It was earlier reported that Pawan Kalyan will be stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan in the Telugu remake of Pink. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and is titled, Vakeel Saab. It's going to be the 26th film of the actor-politician. Before unveiling the first look, Boney's son and actor Arjun Kapoor had made an announcement on his Twitter page by writing, "ARE YOU GUYS READY? #PSPK26 @PawanKalyan @SVC_official #SriramVenu @MusicThaman".

Now, Arjun posted the first look poster of Vakeel Saab featuring Pawan Kalyan. In the poster, he is seen lying on his stuff loaded on a truck. The Power Star is in a pensive mood wearing a blue T-Shirt and black jeans with a jacket. He completed his look with black sunglasses. Arjun tweeted the poster stating, "Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bayview Projects proudly presents Power Star @PawanKalya as #VakeelSaab. #PSPK26FirstLook #PSPK26FirstLookFestival @SVC_official #SriramVenu @MusicThaman #PSPK26 @BayViewProjOffl @BoneyKapoor".

However, the poster misses leading female characters of the film. Actors namely Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will be seen playing the roles Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang played in Pink.

Vakeel Saab is directed by Sriram Venu and produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations and Boney Kapoor. Earlier, Pink was remade in Tamil and it was titled Nerkonda Paarvai. The film starred Ajith Kumar, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in lead roles. It also had Arjun Chidambaram, Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao, Rangaraj Pandey, Sujith Shankar, Delhi Ganesh and Jayaprakash in pivotal roles along with a special appearance by Vidya Balan.