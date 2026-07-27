Vadhandhi Season 2: M Sasikumar-starrer suspense thriller series to premiere on Prime Video in August on this date

Set against the vibrant cultural landscape of Madurai, Vadhandhi Season Two - The Mystery of Mani blends tradition with crime investigation, using the high-octane backdrop of the iconic Jallikattu festival to unfold its narrative. M Sasikumar-led series will premiere on Prime Video on August 7.

Prime Video has announced that Vadhandhi Season Two - The Mystery of Mani, the second installment of its acclaimed Tamil Original suspense thriller series, will premiere globally on August 7. Created, written, and directed by Andrew Louis, the eight-episode series is produced by Pushkar and Gayatri under the Wallwatcher Films banner as creative producers. The new season stars M. Sasikumar as SI Moosa Raza, alongside Yashwanth, Anagha Maruthora, Aparna Das, Vivek Prasanna, Revathy Sharma, and Arjun Nandhakumar in pivotal roles. The series will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Tamil, with Telugu and Hindi dubs and subtitles in 15 languages, including English, across India and more than 240 countries and territories.

Set against the vibrant cultural landscape of Madurai, Vadhandhi Season Two - The Mystery of Mani blends tradition with crime investigation, using the high-octane backdrop of the iconic Jallikattu festival to unfold its narrative. Staying true to the franchise's signature exploration of rumours versus reality, the new season promises a gripping mystery driven by layered storytelling, morally complex characters, and emotionally charged relationships. Sasikumar steps into the franchise as SI Moosa Raza, an upright and determined police officer whose relentless pursuit of justice is complicated by political interference, media scrutiny, and human vulnerability. The investigation begins after skeletal remains are discovered during the inauguration of a highway project, setting off a chain of unexpected events that eventually lead Moosa Raza to an elusive prisoner named Mani.

"Stories from the South have received immense love and appreciation from audiences across the world, and Vadhandhi is a franchise we are incredibly proud of," said Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video India. "The first season carved a unique space in the suspense crime drama genre by masterfully blurring the lines between rumour and reality, and we are thrilled to bring the second season to audiences worldwide. With Andrew Louis at the helm once again, and a gripping narrative set against the vibrant cultural landscape of Madurai, season 2 takes the franchise to new heights. It is a privilege to continue our collaboration with Pushkar and Gayatri, whose ability to craft compelling, culturally rooted stories with universal appeal is unmatched. We are confident this season will keep audiences on the edge of their seats."

Creative Producers Pushkar and Gayatri said, "Season 2 builds on the franchise's unique blend of suspense, truth, and perception while telling a story that is both emotionally compelling and deeply engaging. Andrew Louis has yet again brought this vision to life brilliantly, crafting a gripping narrative that stays true to the spirit of the franchise while taking it in an exciting new direction. Sasikumar and the entire cast have delivered exceptional performances that add tremendous depth to the story. We are grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support stories that are rooted in culture yet resonate with audiences everywhere, and we can't wait for audiences in India and across the world to experience Vadhandhi Season Two - The Mystery of Mani."

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