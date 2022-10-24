Vaathi: Dhanush looks fierce in new poster of Tamil-Telugu bilingual film co-starring Samyuktha Menon

Dhanush in Vaathi/Sithara Entertainments Twitter

The makers unveiled the new posters of Dhanush's upcoming bilingual film, Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on Monday, October 24. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. It is slated to release in cinemas on December 2.

The film is about making quality education accessible to the poor. Dhanush, who has also appeared in multiple Bollywood films such as Atrangi Re and Raanjhanaa, plays Balamurugan (Tamil) and Bala Gangadhar Tilak (Telugu), a junior lecturer who fights against the authorities providing education to children in exchange for money.

The teaser was launched on July 28 earlier this year on Dhanush's 39th birthday. In the teaser, Dhanush was seen delivering a punch line, which many believe to be the bottom line of Vaathi. He says, "Education is equal to the offering we place before God in a temple. Distribute it. Don't sell it like a dish from a five-star hotel."

Apart from Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon, the film also features Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Motta Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi and Praveena among others.

S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project under their banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film's technical crew comprises cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan, National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli, and National Award-winning music director G V Prakash Kumar.

Vaathi/Sir will be Dhanush's fifth release in 2022. He was first seen in the action thriller Maaran, which was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar in March. The superstar made his Hollywood debut with Russo Brothers' action-thriller The Gray Man co-starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in July.

In August, Dhanush headlined the family-comedy film Thiruchitrambalam co-starring Nithya Menon and Prakash Raj. It turned out to be a box office blockbuster earning more than Rs 100 crore worldwide. The actor played the double role in horror-thriller Naane Varuvean, which released last month.