Vaar: Sidhu Moose Wala's much-awaited song released on YouTube, fans say 'legend never dies'

On Tuesday, Sidhu Moosewala’s new song Vaar was released on YouTube. His fans were waiting for the release of this song as his last song SYL, which was released after his death, was banned from YouTube after getting 25 million views.

On Monday, the news about his song Vaar was shared on his official Instagram handle. Sharing the poster of the song, late singer Sidhu Moosewala’s team wrote, “We all carry, inside us, people who came before us. Dropping Nov/8 10:00 AM IST.” On Tuesday, while releasing the song, they wrote, “Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter. Vaar Playing Now..!”

In no time the song started trending on social media and the late singer’s fans reacted to it. One of them wrote, “Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.” The second one said, “Thanks to his parents, we are blessed to hear his music and feel his existence around us. Please don’t leak his songs so we can hear them produced in a proper manner.” The third person commented, “Difficult to believe Sidhu is no more with us physically.” The fourth person said, “His voice is iconic and always be remembered.”

Another said, “A mother lost her son A father lost his lion People lost their idol A country lost its great artist.” The sixth fan said, “Long live Siddhuu r not here, but ur voice is everywhere. Always a Legend and Legend never dies. Miss u...” The seventh person wrote, “most iconic voice ever... biggest digital star of Indian history... 18 million subscribers in 3 years.... and he released only 50% songs on this channel,” and continued.

For the unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May 2022, in Punjab. Sidhu Moose Wala's killing has sent shockwaves across the nation with politicians, Bollywood actors, the Cricketing world, sportsmen and people from across all walks of life mourning his death.