Vaani Kapoor makes BIG statement on being body shamed, rejected on skin tone: 'A filmmaker had...'

The actress made the shocking revelation that she faced scrutiny on her physical appearance, with filmmakers rejecting her because of her skin colour.

Vaani Kapoor has carved a niche for herself in the film industry with a career spanning over a decade with movies like Shuddh Desi Romance, War, Befikre, and Raid 2 among others. In her professional endeavours, she had her fair share of ups and downs. Recently, the beautiful actress made the shocking revelation that she faced scrutiny on her physical appearance, with filmmakers rejecting her because of her skin colour.



When Vaani Kapoor was rejected for not being 'milky white'

The 38-year-old is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming series, Mandala Murders. She recently recalled how she faced criticism for not being ‘milky white’. “I haven’t been told directly but information reaches via other people. A filmmaker had once said that I wasn’t fair enough to land a role. He said that I wasn’t 'milky white.' Without much revealing about the filmmaker, she added, "The feelings are completely mutual there. He can find his milky white beauty or his fair and lovely woman. I know that I can find a better filmmaker for myself. This happened ages ago. And that filmmaker wasn’t from Mumbai,” she told News18.



Vaani Kapoor reveals being called 'too skinny'

Further, Vaani also recounted how she is called out for being ‘too skinny’, adding she continues to face criticism for her physical appearance. "What I hear a lot sometimes is that I’m too skinny and that I should put on some weight because people like women with fuller bodies. But I like me! I don’t want to change anything about myself. I’m fit and healthy. I usually don’t get bothered by these things. Sometimes, you don’t know if such comments are coming from a place of concern or like a gold advice. But I think I’m pretty okay and I like who I am,” she said.

Vaani Kapoor's upcoming project Mandala Murders

Vaani is all set to make her digital debut with OTT show Mandala Murders, backed by Yash Raj Films. She plays an investigating officer probing the suspicious deaths in the mysterious town of Charandaspur. Surveen Chawla, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rahul Bagga, Raghubir Yadav, and Monica Choudhary are among other cast members. The series is set to premiere on July 25, 2025 on Netflix.