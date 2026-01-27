FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT release date: Karthi-starrer action comedy to start streaming just two weeks after theatrical release

Just two weeks after its theatrical release on January 14, Vaa Vaathiyaar will start streaming on Prime Video from January 28 in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 27, 2026, 07:23 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined by Karthi and Krithi Shetty, Vaa Vaathiyaar is a Tamil action comedy that pays homage to the legendary M.G. Ramachandran (MGR). The film also features an accomplished ensemble cast featuring Sathyaraj, Raj Kiran, Anandraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, G.M. Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, Nivas Adithan, and Vadivukkarasi, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Thenappan P.L.

Vaa Vaathiyaar follows the story of a die-hard MGR fan, who raises his grandson, Ramu (Karthi), believing he shares a special connection with the beloved star. As the boy grows into a fun-loving police officer, unexpected events put his grandfather's life in danger, forcing him to confront new responsibilities and transform in ways he never imagined. 

Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the film combines humour, heart, and a generous dose of nostalgia. It marked Nalan's directorial comeback after 10 years since his previous release was the 2016 romantic comedy Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum. He had marked his directorial debut with the 2013 black comedy crime film Soodhu Kavvum. 

Made in around 40 crore, Vaa Vaathiyaar bombed at the box office as it could just earn Rs 10 crore worldwide upon its release on January 14. Just two weeks after its theatrical release, Vaa Vaathiyaar will start streaming on Prime Video from January 28 in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. 

Packed with spirited performances and energetic music by Santhosh Narayanan, the film offers a delightful blend of adventure and comedy, making it a perfect family watch. The Karthi and Krithi Shetty-starrer action comedy was bankrolled by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner.

