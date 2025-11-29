FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Fakhar Zaman charges at umpires after overturned catch decision; Shaheen Afridi left fuming in PAK vs SL tri-nation series final

Viral Video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Piya Ghar Aavenge' gives netizens 'goosebumps', WATCH

Centre orders WhatsApp, Telegram, other apps to block access to user without active SIM cards; here's why

EAM Jaishankar's BIG statement on US tariffs against India: 'In an uncertain...'

Shatrughan Sinha shares emotional moment with the Deol family, calls Dharmendra eternal

'Batters are becoming NRIs': Sanjay Manjrekar takes aim at India’s preparation under Gautam Gambhir after 0-2 South Africa disaster

East India Company, which enabled British to rule India for 200 years, is now owned by an Indian, he is...

Meet Anisha Padukone, Deepika Padukone’s sister, who is set to marry Rohan Acharya, related to Deol family

‘Dharmendra was kind of mad…’: Late actor’s co-star says ‘you will feel…’

After parting ways with Mumbai Indians, Arjun Tendulkar surprises fans with new cricket assignment

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Fakhar Zaman charges at umpires after overturned catch decision; Shaheen Afridi left fuming in PAK vs SL tri-nation series final

Watch: Fakhar Zaman charges at umpires after overturned catch decision; Shaheen

Viral Video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Piya Ghar Aavenge' gives netizens 'goosebumps', WATCH

Viral Video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Piya Ghar Aavenge', WATCH

Centre orders WhatsApp, Telegram, other apps to block access to user without active SIM cards; here's why

Centre orders WhatsApp, Telegram, other apps to block access to user without act

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Shatrughan Sinha shares emotional moment with the Deol family, calls Dharmendra eternal

On Saturday, Shatrughan Sinha revealed on his Instagram account that he had visited Dharmendra's family at his Mumbai residence during this time of grief.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 10:32 PM IST

Shatrughan Sinha shares emotional moment with the Deol family, calls Dharmendra eternal
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. Numerous stars immediately offered tributes and condolences, with many calling his passing the "end of an era." Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol organised a prayer vigil in memory of their late father. On Saturday, Shatrughan Sinha revealed on his Instagram account that he had visited Dharmendra's family at his Mumbai residence during this time of grief.

What Shatrughan shared

On his ex's account, Shatrughan shared several photos with Dharmendra and his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and wrote, "Upon returning from Delhi, with great sadness, I visited the home of my dearest family friend, our elder brother @aapkadharam. It was a heartwarming experience to meet his wonderful sons @iamsunnydeol Bobby Deol @thedeol, his charming wife Tanya, his handsome sons Dharam and especially Aryaman. It was so nice to meet them all and remember Dharamji as the remarkable man he was and will always live on in the many lives he touched. Praying for his peace and strength in these sad times. Peace."

 

 

More about Dharmendra's prayer meeting

On Thursday, Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur, organised a prayer meeting with their sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur, his children Sunny, Bobby, Ajita, and Vijeta, and his grandchildren Karan and Rajveer were also present at the prayer meeting, called "Celebration of Life." Actor Abhay Deol was also present with his family.

On Thursday, Hema Malini paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband on social media. Hema Malini wrote on Instagram, "Dharam ji... he was so much to me. A loving husband, a doting father to our two daughters, Esha and Ahana, a friend, a philosopher, a guide, a poet, a helper in every time of need - in fact, he was everything to me!"

Also read: Meet Anisha Padukone, Deepika Padukone’s sister, who is set to marry Rohan Acharya, related to Deol family

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Fakhar Zaman charges at umpires after overturned catch decision; Shaheen Afridi left fuming in PAK vs SL tri-nation series final
Watch: Fakhar Zaman charges at umpires after overturned catch decision; Shaheen
Viral Video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Piya Ghar Aavenge' gives netizens 'goosebumps', WATCH
Viral Video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Piya Ghar Aavenge', WATCH
Centre orders WhatsApp, Telegram, other apps to block access to user without active SIM cards; here's why
Centre orders WhatsApp, Telegram, other apps to block access to user without act
EAM Jaishankar's BIG statement on US tariffs against India: 'In an uncertain...'
EAM Jaishankar's BIG statement on US tariffs against India: 'In an uncertain...'
Shatrughan Sinha shares emotional moment with the Deol family, calls Dharmendra eternal
Shatrughan Sinha shares emotional moment with the Deol family, calls Dharmendra
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement