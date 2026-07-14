'Utterly disgusting': Tina Datta calls for action after viral video of terrified calf being forced to dance

A viral video allegedly from Punjab showing a calf being forced to "dance" during a celebration has sparked outrage online.

A video allegedly from Punjab has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage over alleged animal cruelty. The clip shows a calf being forced onto a dance floor during what appears to be a celebration, with many users demanding strict action against those involved.

In the video, two men can be seen dancing while repeatedly pulling the calf onto the brightly lit dance floor. One of them is seen lifting the frightened animal and forcing it to "dance" despite its visible distress. As loud music plays and lights flash around it, the calf repeatedly tries to escape but is dragged back to the centre of the dance floor.

The animal stumbles and falls several times while attempting to break free, yet the man continues to pull it along, prompting widespread criticism online.

Animal rights group seeks police action

Reacting to the viral video, Street Dogs of Bombay urged the Punjab Police and other authorities to take immediate action against those responsible. Sharing the clip on Instagram, the organisation wrote, "We urge the Punjab Police, the concerned authorities, and @punjabpoliceind to immediately register a case, investigate the incident, and take strict legal action against the hosts and the venue. Animals are not props for entertainment. Those responsible must be held accountable to ensure such cruelty is never repeated."

Celebrities join the outrage

The incident also drew reactions from several celebrities. Actor Tina Datta tagged PETA India and wrote, "Utterly disgusting." Actor Manshaa Bahl commented, "Sharam Kar lo thodi bahot Bach gayi hoye toh." Singer Jyotirmayee Nayak and actor Rashami Gautam also urged the authorities to take action, while several users tagged the Punjab Police demanding legal action.

One social media user wrote, "@punjabpoliceind Make him pay for his actions."

Social media demands justice

The video has attracted thousands of reactions, with users expressing concern over the calf's condition and condemning the alleged abuse. "This is disgusting and appalling. I hope this baby is doing okay," one user wrote.

Many others described the incident as "heartbreaking", "inhumane" and "disgusting", while calling for those responsible to be booked under animal cruelty laws.