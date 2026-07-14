FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
NEET UG 2026 Re-exam OMR Sheets Out: How to check and raise objections at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam OMR Sheets Out: How to check and raise objections

HCLTech Q1 Results Explained: $2.4bn in new deals, cuts over 3000 jobs, AI data center plan

HCLTech Q1 Results Explained: $2.4bn in new deals, cuts over 3000 jobs, and more

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96: Anupam Kher, Isha Koppikar, Raza Murad pay emotional tributes

Dr Subhash Chandra's father Nand Kishore Goenka dies at 96: Celebs pay tributes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

'Utterly disgusting': Tina Datta calls for action after viral video of terrified calf being forced to dance

A viral video allegedly from Punjab showing a calf being forced to "dance" during a celebration has sparked outrage online.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 06:58 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Utterly disgusting': Tina Datta calls for action after viral video of terrified calf being forced to dance
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    A video allegedly from Punjab has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage over alleged animal cruelty. The clip shows a calf being forced onto a dance floor during what appears to be a celebration, with many users demanding strict action against those involved.

    In the video, two men can be seen dancing while repeatedly pulling the calf onto the brightly lit dance floor. One of them is seen lifting the frightened animal and forcing it to "dance" despite its visible distress. As loud music plays and lights flash around it, the calf repeatedly tries to escape but is dragged back to the centre of the dance floor.

    The animal stumbles and falls several times while attempting to break free, yet the man continues to pull it along, prompting widespread criticism online.

    Animal rights group seeks police action

    Reacting to the viral video, Street Dogs of Bombay urged the Punjab Police and other authorities to take immediate action against those responsible. Sharing the clip on Instagram, the organisation wrote, "We urge the Punjab Police, the concerned authorities, and @punjabpoliceind to immediately register a case, investigate the incident, and take strict legal action against the hosts and the venue. Animals are not props for entertainment. Those responsible must be held accountable to ensure such cruelty is never repeated."

    Celebrities join the outrage

    The incident also drew reactions from several celebrities. Actor Tina Datta tagged PETA India and wrote, "Utterly disgusting." Actor Manshaa Bahl commented, "Sharam Kar lo thodi bahot Bach gayi hoye toh." Singer Jyotirmayee Nayak and actor Rashami Gautam also urged the authorities to take action, while several users tagged the Punjab Police demanding legal action.

    One social media user wrote, "@punjabpoliceind Make him pay for his actions."

    Social media demands justice

    The video has attracted thousands of reactions, with users expressing concern over the calf's condition and condemning the alleged abuse. "This is disgusting and appalling. I hope this baby is doing okay," one user wrote.

    Many others described the incident as "heartbreaking", "inhumane" and "disgusting", while calling for those responsible to be booked under animal cruelty laws.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Trump says Hormuz blockade against Iran to return, demands 20% shipping toll
    Trump says Hormuz blockade against Iran to return, demands 20% shipping toll
    'Utterly disgusting': Tina Datta calls for action after viral video of terrified calf being forced to dance
    Tina Datta calls for action after viral video of calf being forced to dance
    Indian crew member killed, 8 injured as Iranian missiles hit UAE oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz
    Indian crew member killed, 8 injured as Iranian missiles hit UAE oil tankers in
    India launches UNSC 2028-29 bid, Jaishankar pitches 'SHANTI' for global governance
    Jaishankar launches India’s UNSC candidature with 'SHANTI' doctrine
    Iran vs US Over Strait of Hormuz: Araghchi calls 20% fee 'too much' as Trump announces naval blockade
    Iran FM Araghchi calls 20% fee 'too much' as Trump announces naval blockade
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
    Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
    In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
    In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
    Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
    From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
    From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
    From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
    OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement