Ustad Amjad Ali Khan reveals his grandsons Abeer-Zohaan imitate Amaan and Ayaan after concert | Exclusive

Sarod titan maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, who needs no introduction, talked about his grandsons Abeer and Zohaan and revealed that they once imitated Ayaan Ali Bangash and Amaan Ali Bangash after their concert.

While speaking to DNA, Amjad Ali Khan and Ayaan spoke about their family and said that they discuss ‘almost everything’ with Abeer and Zohaan when they sit together. Ayaan said, “the good thing is because they were attending concerts with us before they started playing, they love the whole backstage vibe, they love the whole sound check atmosphere, and because most of our concerts are up the YouTube so they keep listening to the recordings. So I think they are bringing that world and our world together.”

He further mentioned, “they both enjoy playing at the moment. What path they will choose that only time will tell. But right now, I mean they are too blessed to share the stage with my father I mean Amaan and I were also very blessed at that time to share the stage with him let alone perform and now you will see all three of us on stage along with both of them with strings attached, I mean it is a very emotional moment for the Family. I saw it happening at some point of time in life that we’ll have some strings attached with all of us on stage but not so soon. I think God has been kind to us and I wish they take this craft forward.”

On being asked what they observe when they attend concerts, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan shared an incident and mentioned, “sometimes we have a quiz or a game in which they have to tell how many Ragas they heard in the concert. I remember one time Ayaan and Amaal were performing in a concert in Orissa and it was telecasted live. Abeer and Zohaan were watching it and the next day they started imitating Amaan and Ayaan, the way they sit, the way they take shawls. So I mean I am grateful to god that they are interested.”

For the unversed, Abeer and Zohaan will be performing at the concert titled ‘Three Generations, One Nation’ with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan and Ayaan at Mumbai’s Shanmukhananda Hall on the 16th of February 2023.

