Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela film locks release date with new poster; will clash with Nani's The Paradise

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is set to hit theatres on March 26. The Pawan Kalyan film will face competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's Toxic, arriving together in cinemas on March 19 for the biggest box office clash of the year.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 10:32 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The makers of Pawan Kalyan's action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh unveiled the new poster from the film and confirmed its release date as March 26, 2026. The film also features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads, supported by Rao Ramesh and R Parthiban in key roles. It is written and directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. "Get ready to cheer, whistle, and stomp your feet to celebrate our USTAAD. This summer, the box office will be on FIRE with the duo of POWER STAR & CULT CAPTAIN. Ustaad Bhagat Singh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 26th MARCH, 2026", the makers shared the release date and the new poster on the film and production banner's official social media handles.

As per reports, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the official remake of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer and Atlee-directed 2016 action thriller Theri. Atlee also produced its Hindi remake Baby John in 2024 with Varun Dhawan in the lead, but the Kalees directorial bombed at the box office. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson were the female leads in the original Tamil blockbuster film, while Keerthy Suresh (in her Bollywood debut) and Wamiqa Gabbi were the heoines in its failed Hindi remake.

On March 26 itself, Nani's pan-India Telugu film The Paradise is also scheduled to hit screens. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama also features Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, and Raghav Juyal. Though as per latest reports, The Paradise will be postponed just like another pan-India Telugu film Peddi. The Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer sports action drama, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, was slated to release on March 27, but it will now hit theatres on April 30.

One of the major reasons behind this reshuffling of dates is the year's biggest box office clash between Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups on March 19. The Aditya Dhar-directed Dhurandhar 2 brings back Ranveer Singh with a power-packed ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, marks Yash's return after the 2022 blockbuster KGF 2, and also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

READ | Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait: AI reimagines Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar with South stars

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
