Usha Nadkarni reveals she felt insulted after audition call for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy: 'A 25-year-old asked me...'

Veteran actress Usha Nadkarni, remembered fondly for her powerful performance as the strict mother-in-law in Pavitra Rishta, recently shared how certain casting practices in today’s industry have left her upset.

The senior star, who has worked in both films and television for decades, spoke about being asked to give auditions even after proving her craft through years of experience. In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Nadkarni explained that the current obsession with auditions often feels disrespectful to seasoned actors.

“These days there's this fad of auditions. I don't want to name the production, but recently I got a call about a role. They asked me to come to their office for an audition. I asked him, 'What have I been doing for the past 78 years that you want me to audition now?' The same thing happened during Gully Boy,” she said.

Recalling the incident further, Nadkarni described how a young assistant reached out to her regarding Zoya Akhtar’s film. “He told me to come for an audition. I asked his age. He said 25. I told him I've been working since before your mother was married. I don't do such pointless auditions. I asked him who the director was, and he said Zoya Akhtar. I replied, 'Yes, she's a big man's daughter. Search my name on the internet, then you'll know the kind of work I've done. I don't audition. If you want me, cast me directly'."

The actress then drew a comparison with her experience while working in Rustom alongside Akshay Kumar. According to her, the process in that project was straightforward and respectful. “They called me, explained what I had to do, and gave me the part. They didn't ask me to audition, and I was paid for my work. That's how it should be," she explained, adding that this is how professionals should be treated.

Nadkarni also narrated another bitter experience at actor-producer Kavita Chaudhary’s office. She recalled feeling insulted by the behavior of the assistants present there. “A few assistant directors were sitting there. None even offered me a seat. Then one of them said the role I came for no longer existed, and instead asked me to read from a book. I told him I'd read it, took the book, and threw it right in front of him. My head just spun. How dare these inexperienced kids ask me to prove myself? I won't tolerate such nonsense.”

Her words reflect the frustration many veteran actors feel when asked to constantly prove themselves despite decades of contribution to cinema and television. Audiences, however, continue to adore Usha Nadkarni for her versatility and powerful screen presence.

Whether it was her feared mother-in-law role opposite Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta or her recent appearance as a contestant in Celebrity MasterChef India, she has always managed to leave a mark.