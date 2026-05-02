FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Sandeep Pathak in Trouble: FIRs filed against former AAP Rajya Sabha MP days after defection to BJP

Sandeep Pathak in Trouble: FIRs filed against former AAP Rajya Sabha MP

Bengal Election: SC Closes TMC Plea, Backs EC On Exclusion Of State Staff From Vote Counting Duty

Bengal Election: SC Closes TMC Plea, Backs EC On Exclusion Of State Staff From Vote Counting Duty

Usha Mangeshkar says losing sisters Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle is 'a big shock' for her: 'Feel lonely, sad at home'

Usha Mangeshkar says losing sisters Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week

From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Usha Mangeshkar says losing sisters Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle is 'a big shock' for her: 'Feel lonely, sad at home'

Usha Mangeshkar talked about the emotional pain of losing her elder sisters, legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, saying the silence at home often leaves her feeling deeply lonely and sad.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 02, 2026, 01:06 PM IST

Usha Mangeshkar says losing sisters Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle is 'a big shock' for her: 'Feel lonely, sad at home'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Usha Mangeshkar talked about the emotional pain of losing her elder sisters, legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, saying the silence at home often leaves her feeling deeply lonely and sad. The veteran singer reflected on how their absence has created a void that can never be filled.

Usha Mangeshkar on life after losing Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Talking with ANI in the interview, Usha said that the deaths of her sisters were a 'big shock' not only for the family but also for millions of fans because they all grew up listening to their voices. In the past eight years i have lost my two elder sisters and it's a big loss for our family and the music industry.

'Feel lonely and sad at home,' says Usha Mangeshkar:

Usha Mangeshkar expressed her emotional memories of growing up with them, saying their bond was extremely close since childhood. She also said that  'I have a lot of memories. We have been together since childhood. Now I feel very lonely and sad at home.'

Also read: The Devil Wears Prada 2: Karan Johar lauds Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway film; says 'it makes u think of the travesty of our times'

Asha Bhosle’s legacy in Indian music:

Asha Bhosle died on April 12, 2026, at 92 years old after she was hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital because of heart and lung medical issues. She achieved great success as a playback singer in Indian cinema during her more than 80-year career, which included performing songs in various languages. She received several honours, including the Padma Vibhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sandeep Pathak in Trouble: FIRs filed against former AAP Rajya Sabha MP days after defection to BJP
Sandeep Pathak in Trouble: FIRs filed against former AAP Rajya Sabha MP
Usha Mangeshkar says losing sisters Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle is 'a big shock' for her: 'Feel lonely, sad at home'
Usha Mangeshkar says losing sisters Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle
Did your phone beeped with loud vibrations? Government test nationwide emergency alert system; here's what it means
Did your phone beeped with loud vibrations? Govt test nationwide emergency alert
Who is Shivon Zilis? Elon Musk’s partner of Indian descent and central figure in OpenAI trial
Who is Shivon Zilis? Elon Musk’s Indian-heritage partner in OpenAI trial
Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: Chilling video captures moments before cruise boat capsized; Crew in life jackets; passengers in panic, WATCH
Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: Chilling video captures moments before cruise boat capsiz
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's greenfield high-speed corridor designed with 120 kmph
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's high-speed corridor
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designer and entrepreneur
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designe
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement