Usha Mangeshkar says losing sisters Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle is 'a big shock' for her: 'Feel lonely, sad at home'

Usha Mangeshkar talked about the emotional pain of losing her elder sisters, legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, saying the silence at home often leaves her feeling deeply lonely and sad.

Usha Mangeshkar talked about the emotional pain of losing her elder sisters, legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, saying the silence at home often leaves her feeling deeply lonely and sad. The veteran singer reflected on how their absence has created a void that can never be filled.

Usha Mangeshkar on life after losing Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle:

Talking with ANI in the interview, Usha said that the deaths of her sisters were a 'big shock' not only for the family but also for millions of fans because they all grew up listening to their voices. In the past eight years i have lost my two elder sisters and it's a big loss for our family and the music industry.

'Feel lonely and sad at home,' says Usha Mangeshkar:

Usha Mangeshkar expressed her emotional memories of growing up with them, saying their bond was extremely close since childhood. She also said that 'I have a lot of memories. We have been together since childhood. Now I feel very lonely and sad at home.'

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Asha Bhosle’s legacy in Indian music:

Asha Bhosle died on April 12, 2026, at 92 years old after she was hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital because of heart and lung medical issues. She achieved great success as a playback singer in Indian cinema during her more than 80-year career, which included performing songs in various languages. She received several honours, including the Padma Vibhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.