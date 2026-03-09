US-Israel-Iran war is 'blessing in disguise', say film exhibitors after Toxic gets postponed due to Middle East crisis, avoids clash with Dhurandhar 2

Film exhibitors share that they are equipped to handle the simultaneous release of two big films, but avoiding such a box office clash is a "win-win" situation. Yash's Toxic and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 were set to clash on March 19, before the former was pushed ahead due to US-Israel-Iran war.

Industry experts and exhibitors say the escalating tensions in the West Asia have turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which were set to lock horns at the box office on March 19 but will now have solo releases. In a surprise announcement last week, the makers of Toxic said they have decided to move the film's release to June 4, owing to geopolitical uncertainty which would impact its global and Gulf-region box office collection. The period gangster drama features Kannada superstar Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. Dhurandhar: The Revenge, second part of Aditya Dhar's spy juggernaut, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor, will now be the only big title releasing on March 19.

"When two films release, it's a stressful time for the exhibition sector as the audience gets divided. For instance, if a cinema chain can have five shows, they’ve to give one movie three shows and another film, the remaining two shows," trade expert Girish Wankhede told PTI. According to Wankhede, the industry feared losses up to Rs 150 crores due to the clash between the two big-ticket releases. "The US-Israel-Iran war is a blessing in disguise; the conflict has done good for the Indian cinema as Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic will have solo releases," he said.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR INOX Pictures, said while exhibitors are equipped to handle the simultaneous release of two big films, avoiding such a box office clash is a "win-win" situation. "For us, showcasing both the films on the same day was not a problem. It was beyond our and the producers' control because of the ongoing war. The Middle East business is getting impacted, and that's a big number for Toxic. We respect the decision of the producers of Toxic. Looking at the current situation, it is a good decision for both the films," Gianchandani told the news agency.

The first part of Dhurandhar was released on December 5 and had performed exceedingly well,, grossing Rs 1,300 crore, out of which Rs 1,000 crore came from the Indian market alone. The Hindi-language spy thriller didn't find a release in the six Gulf countries Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia due to its alleged anti-Pakistan narrative, and the same is expected to be the case with its sequel as well. However, the second part will also release in four additional languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada — as the makers hope to leverage the buzz around the film in the southern market.

Devang Sampat, Managing Director of Cinepolis India, said Dhurandhar 2 now enjoys a "clear runway" and added that the sequel is inheriting a massive audience base from the first film, which saw 3.6 crore footfalls. "The first film closed at approximately Rs 894 crore net, it was the most-watched Bollywood film in the post-pandemic era. At Cinepolis, we are projecting over 10 lakh admissions across the four days including pre-shows on March 18, with occupancy expected to cross 80 per cent," Sampat told PTI. "With Toxic now anchoring the summer window, the release calendar for 2026 is stronger and more evenly distributed than it was a week ago," he said.

Experts believe that instead of splitting over 9,000 screens across India, both films are now poised to capture 80 to 90 per cent of all available screens during their respective solo windows. Raj Bansal, a prominent film distributor and director of Entertainment Paradise in Jaipur, said that Toxic, which primarily caters to the southern market, and Dhurandhar 2, which has a stronger appeal in the north, would have struggled to penetrate each other's territories if they had clashed. With separate releases now, both films can maximise revenue across languages. "Both films will have an advantage of at least 20 percent. It's a win-win situation," Bansal said.

In central and western markets, the buzz is "sky high" for “Dhurandhar 2, according to distributor-exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, who is predicting an opening of Rs 80 crores across India. "Dhurandhar 2 is red hot property, the movie is poised to open like a tsunami. It's going to be a historic blockbuster. There's strong buzz around Toxic and whenever they choose to mount the campaign again, the movie will be red hot again," Rathi, who owns theatres in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, told the agency.

Calling the decision of the Toxic makers to shift the release date as "logical" and "sensible", Vishek Chauhan, a Bihar-based exhibitor, said the two big-ticket films deserve "full attention of the audience across the world." Chauhan is pinning high hopes on Dhurandhar 2 and said that the movie is "competing with itself." "It has every chance to exceed its predecessor. We will be disappointed if it doesn’t do that. What a film like Dhurandhar 2 does to the industry is that it gives it confidence and the industry needs to inspire the next wave of filmmakers to make the right product," the exhibitor said.

Chennai-based trade analyst Ramesh Bala is hopeful that Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic will have a bumper opening in the South and North market respectively. "The Hindi version of Dhurandhar did well in South and the sequel too will do well and it should open at Rs 50 to 60 crores in South, which has over 3,500 screens. Toxic too will also have a lion's share in the North," Bala told the news agency.

