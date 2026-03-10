FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Urvashi Rautela returns to Mumbai from Kuwait amid Middle East crisis: 'I just feel a little vulnerable and anxious'

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela safely returned to Mumbai after leaving Kuwait amid rising Middle East tensions. She shared her fear and anxiety on social media, revealing how scared she felt once she boarded the plane, and thanked fans and airport staff for their support.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 05:49 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela returns to Mumbai from Kuwait amid Middle East crisis: 'I just feel a little vulnerable and anxious'
Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has safely reached Mumbai after leaving Kuwait due to rising tensions in the Middle East following the conflict between Israel and Iran. The actress shared her emotional journey on social media, revealing the anxiety she experienced while travelling home.

Emotional journey on the plane:

H3N2 virus 2026 03 10T172943 173

Urvashi declared in an Instagram video that she experienced complete health until the instant she boarded the aeroplane. She described her initial state of calm before the flight, when her fear began to control her after her heart rate increased. The actress admitted to feeling afraid, yet she intended to express her true feelings to her audience. Her followers sent her messages of support while they prayed for her protection.

Leaving Kuwait due to rising tensions:

Urvashi travelled to Kuwait for work until the regional conflict escalated. Her decision to depart the country stemmed from security issues and her inability to travel. She shared a video before her flight, which showed her crying because of the intense geopolitical conflicts.

Safe arrival in Mumbai:

Urvashi used her car to tell her fans about her safe arrival in Mumbai because she wanted to express gratitude for their help during her travels. She thanked airport staff and authorities who managed departures during the tense situation, ensuring that passengers could leave safely. Her transparent display of fear about her situation created a deep connection with her dedicated followers.

