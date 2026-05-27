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Urvashi Rautela reacts to AI pic of her, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor kneeling before Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone

Urvashi Rautela slammed an AI-generated image that ranked Bollywood actresses by global stardom, calling it 'toxic' and urging fans to stop comparing women. She emphasised that every actress has her own journey and should be celebrated individually.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 27, 2026, 07:07 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela reacts to AI pic of her, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor kneeling before Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone
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Urvashi Rautela has strongly reacted to an AI-generated image circulating online that compared several Bollywood actresses based on global stardom, calling it 'toxic' and urging fans to stop creating comparisons between women in the industry.

Urvashi Rautela slams AI-generated comparison post:

Untitled design 2026 05 27T185703 075

So the whole controversy kicked off after this fan-made AI picture popped up on social media, you know, featuring actresses such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Urvashi Rautela. The odd thing is that they were arranged like some sort of hierarchy, based on “global stardom” or whatever. In the same image, Aishwarya was put right at the very top, Priyanka Chopra was shown seated on a throne and a bunch of others, including Urvashi, were depicted kneeling.

When people reacted, Urvashi responded via her Instagram Stories, and she basically criticised the comparison. She said that every actress comes with her own path, grind, and fate, and that rankings like this just end up spreading negativity among the audiences. She also urged fans to stop feeding 'toxicity' and all those fan wars, while stressing that women should be praised for their individual accomplishments, not constantly lined up and compared.

'Stop this toxicity,' says Urvashi:

Urvashi said that when we compare actresses or build these weird hierarchies, it kind of hurts the whole spirit of unity in the industry, you know. She also mentioned that talent, growth, and a bit of kindness ought to be recognised more, rather than turning artists against each other via social media trends. Her message got attention fast online, and then it started these discussions about celebrity comparisons and also AI-generated content, which honestly surprised a lot of people.

Also read: Eid-ul-Adha 2026: 30 heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes, quotes and messages to share on Bakrid

Urvashi’s Cannes 2026 appearance:

Urvashi Rautela, yeah, she was one of those Indian celebrities who kinda made headlines at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. She really turned heads in a bunch of bold designer outfits, you know, like the velvet black gown by Yoland Official and also a creation from JoliPoli Couture, with that sheer lavender-toned silhouette.

When she walked the red carpet, she said she’s proud of representing India. She said she feels honoured to showcase Indian talent on a global stage, and honestly, that moment felt quite personal. She also mentioned it’s her fifth consecutive year at Cannes, then she added the whole experience is deeply special, not something she takes lightly.

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