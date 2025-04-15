Rautela's confidence knows no bounds, as she further claimed her global stardom, revealing that the team behind Reacher Season 3 personally approached her to promote the hit series.

Urvashi Rautela is known for her unapologetic and straightforward approach, often sparking controversies with her big claims. The actress has once again stirred the pot with her bold and confident assertions. In a recent podcast appearance, Urvashi Rautela compared herself to Bollywood's King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, in terms of film promotion.



Urvashi Rautela compares herself to Shah Rukh Khan



"They say that after Shah Rukh Khan, Urvashi Rautela is the best promoter of a film," Rautela claimed with a smile, adding, "If you want to promote your film, get Urvashi Rautela!" Her statement has raised eyebrows, with many questioning whether she's taking a subtle jab at other Bollywood stars or genuinely believes in her promotional prowess. Love it or hate it, Urvashi Rautela's bold claim is undoubtedly making waves in the industry.



Rautela's confidence knows no bounds, as she further claimed her global stardom, revealing that the team behind Reacher Season 3 personally approached her to promote the hit series. "The Urvashi Rautela effect is spreading globally," she proudly declared. But that's not all - she's also boasted about her hefty paycheck for a single line in the promo. "They paid me so much just to say that entire line!" she gushed.



Urvashi Rautela drops a post that calls her better than Tamannaah Bhatia

Besides this, Rautela recently reshared a fan’s comparison post between her song "Sorry Bol" and Tamannaah Bhatia's "Nasha". But things took a turn when she mistakenly posted, then deleted, only to be screengrabbed and shared on Reddit, where netizens savaged her. The troll-filled post is now making rounds, with many mocking her perceived ego.

Meanwhile, Rautela's Bollywood journey began with Singh Saab The Great (2013) alongside Sunny Deol. Since then, she has worked in mainstream cinema and item numbers with films like Sanam Re, Hate Story 4, Pagalpanti, and special appearances in hits like Kaabil, Waltair Veerayya, and Bro.