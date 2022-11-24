Urvashi Rautela flaunts her sizzling hot moves in Waltair Veerayya song Boss Party, video goes viral

Urvashi Rautela/Insatgram

The fiery dance by Urvashi Rautela in the Waltair Verrayya song Boss Party is about to burn the big screens. A few hours earlier, the actress uploaded a BTS video, and shortly after that, she made the song's release announcement.

She may be seen enthusiastically dancing in the song. She is donning a green shirt-like bottom. Her makeup is flawless, and her hair is perfectly curled to go with it.

Check out the videos here:

Reacting to the song, one netizen wrote, “amazing dance”, another wrote, “she is the best.”

“Megastar chiru with Urvashi waiting.” wrote another one.

She recently posted a lovely image of herself and Waltair Veerayya star Chiranjeevi. He was spotted weraing jeans and a white t-shirt, while she is was wearing red top and pink pants.

Urvashi captioned the photo as, “When I win awards, I think of my parents. To me, being the best means proving it in different countries & universe. Grateful Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela garu, #BobbyKolli @mythriofficial #WaltairVeerayya.”

On the auspicious festival of Diwali, on October 24, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi revealed the title of his upcoming film. The name of the fun action movie directed by Bobby Kolli, a.k.a. KS Ravindra, is Waltair Veerayya. In a teaser trailer, the production company also displayed the actor's appearance from the film.

The film, which also features Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa, is made by the company Mythri Movie Makers, which was founded by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. Devi Sri Prasad, who gained notoriety for writing the hit songs for Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, provided the soundtrack for the film.

The Sankranthi holiday will see the release of Waltair Veerayya, which will compete at the box office with a number of other films. The Ramayana movie Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, would also be released on January 12, 2023, over the holiday weekend.