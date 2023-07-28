Headlines

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

Urvashi Rautela has appeared in an item song titled My Dear Markandeya in Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Bro, which has released in cinemas this Friday, July 28.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

Urvashi Rautela, who has often been severely criticised in the past few months due to her 'obsession' with the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, once again trolled for calling the Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh' in her latest social media post.

The actress has appeared in an item song titled My Dear Markandeya in Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Bro, which has released in cinemas this Friday, July 28. Sharing a photo with the real-life uncle and nephew and wishing success for the film, Urvashi wrote, "Delighted to share screen space with the esteemed Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh @pawankalyan in our film #BroTheAvatar. Releases tomorrow 28th July worldwide, the story (is) about an arrogant person who is given a second chance to fix his mistakes after death. See you all".

Netizens called out the actress for calling the legendary actor the 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh", whereas the position is currently held by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy since 2019. One netizen replied to the actress, Have some shame calling him CM", and another wrote, "Have some sense in calling him CM, whether it’s movie or not, that guy didn’t even win in an MLA post in two constituencies." "Delighted to see this tweet from Urvashi, the esteemed Minister of Entertainment & Culture", read another reply.



Pawan Kalyan has been active in politics since he formed the Jana Sena Party in 2014. His political party hasn't been able to win any election in the state since then. The Gabbar Singh actor started his political career as the president of Yuvarajyam, the youth wing of Praja Rajyam Party which his brother-actor Chiranjeevi founded in 2008.

READ | Salman Khan to play cameo in Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh? Director Harish Shankar responds

 

