Urrfii Javed sizzles in blue bikini as she steps out of pool, leaves fans mesmerised

Urrfii Javed has learnt the way to stay in the news. Usually, she stays in limelight with her strangely unique fashion statements. But, her recent posts left many of her followers confused. Javed's followers couldn't decide, whether to praise Urrfii's hotness or mock her down. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant shared 3 images in a blue bikini. In the pictures, Urrfii posed after stepping out from the pool, and she looked amazingly seducing the pictures.

Have a look

Unlike the usual trend of Urrfii getting bashed for her fashion taste, this time, she got some huge support from the netizens. "Beautiful," termed Javed's look. "Hotness overloaded," commented another user. One of the netizens hailed her as, "The beauty with the brain." One of her followers added, "Bombshell look." One of her female followers asserted, "Bss itna Confidence aur aisi Body aur aisi Bikni aur aisa Pool chahiye life me..."

Urrfii isn't making headlines for her fashion choices. She recently took to her Instagram Stories and accused casting director Obed Afridi of asking for sexual favours in lieu of work. Urrfii said that Obed had asked for sexual favours and asked her to compromise for music videos. Urrfii also mentioned that Obed had laughed at her when she threatened to expose him. She stated that Obed made inappropriate statements and indecent moves when they worked together on a project. She also mentioned that Obed did not pay her for the work and instead s**t shamed her.

"I'm fighting against him because he is a sexual predator and I want everyone to know that girls are not safe around him. I work hard for my money and demanding my own money isn't a crime," Urfi wrote in one of her Instagram stories. Even actor Priyank Sharma supported Urrfii and affirmed that Obed has been a sexual offender. As per an India Today report, in 2019 Obed was arrested in New Delhi for allegedly using a fake identity to cheat girls while promising them work.