Urrfii Javed gets brutally trolled for backless top, netizens ask 'yeh kya hai?'

Urrfii Javed, as soon as the name appears, we know what to expect, wacky fashion choices with her 'devil may care' attitude. Once again Urrfii raised eyebrows and this time she donned a backless top. Without describing her outfit, let's take a look at her outfit.

Here's Urrfii's latest look

As usual, her unique style mantra caught netizens' attention, and they trolled her for the outfit. "Iske post upload karna band karo," suggested one user. Another user commented, "Bechari kapde ghar bhul aai chain se kaam chala rhi hai." One netizen said, "Wah.. Kapde khatam ho gaye didi ke sare cut kar jo diye.. Ab jewelry show hai." "Kahna kya chahte ho?" asked a user. Another user asserted, "Araya iss ko koi apne purane Kapde bhi sahi dedo bechari Kapde na milne Karan chain pehn ke gum rahi hai."

Recently, Urrfii and Rakhi Sawant posed together for the camera and were brutally trolled for their antics. In the video, Rakhi can be seen helping Urrfii drink cold drink from a glass before drinking the beverage herself. The two wore revealing outfits as they attended a party together. Netizens were quick to react to the video and expressed their opinions in the comments section.

"Tauba tauba mood kharaab ho gaya", wrote one Instagram user while another commented, "Do namune". Another netizen took to the comments section and wrote, "Dono ek jesi hai", while one comment read, "Galat sangat mil gayi Urrfii ko". Urrfii has often been compared with Rakhi.

In February, when Urrfii was spotted by the paparazzi and asked opinions on this comparison, she said that she feels nothing wrong in being compared with Rakhi Sawant, adding that it's an honour for her. She also said that she finds Rakhi inspirational as she has achieved fame after facing a lot of struggles in life.