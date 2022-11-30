Urfi Javed posts video in 'just pants', video garners over 67k likes in 8 hours

Urfi Javed shares new video on Instagram | Photo: Screengrab/Instagram

The current fashion sensation of the nation, Urfi Javed has shared a new video on her Instagram account today (November 30). Known for her bold and out-of-the-box choice of outfits, Urfi Javed in the latest video is seen wearing only a pair of black and white pants with a hand print on it. She is standing with her back facing the camera. Javed chose to tie her hair in a high ponytail and flaunts her naked back.

At the start, she is seen writing something on a canvas using a brush, when the camera zooms, the canvas reads, "They mad they still nameless."Urfi posted this video with the caption, "What’s written on the canvas?" The video is playing the song 'Maan meri Jaan' by King in the background. The video has so far garnered more than 67k likes and more than 1700 people have commented on Urfi's latest video.

Renowned television actor Kavita Kaushik, who is known for her portrayal of Chandramukhi Chautala in SAB TV's sitcom FIR, commented on the video and said, "I want those pants".

Urfi Javed had acted in several television shows before turning into a fashionista. She had been acting in several hits shows, including Durga, Saat Phere Ki Hera Pheri, Bepanna, Jiji Maa, Dayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasauti Zindagi Kay. She received instant fame from Bigg Boss OTT.

Urfi Javed income

Urfi Javed earns Rs 30,000-40,000 per episode of a TV show. She also earns millions of rupees through endorsements and Instagram. She has over 3 million followers. Some unconfirmed media reports suggest that she earns as much as Rs 1.5 crore every month, making her one of the highest-paid TV actors and influencers.