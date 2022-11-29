Urfi Javed takes indirect jibe at Chetan Bhagat, Chahatt Khanna shares 'disrespectful pictures'

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi knows how to give it back to naysayers and haters. If someone tries to snub the shoulder with the Bigg Boss OTT star, then she takes it personally and makes sure to expose the other. After author Chetan Bhagat made some inappropriate remarks against Urfi, the actress leaked chats of the author on her social media.

Similarly, actress Chahatt Khanna who has a history of bad blood with Urfi came in support of Bhagat. While speaking to a portal, Chahatt said, "Chetan Bhagat is very well-known and a well-respected person. I am happy that people have started speaking up. People have started opposing it. I just had read one line that she is a distraction for youth. Woh toh bahot ache shabdon mein kaha hai. Usse bhi kai zyada badi cheezein hai jo she has been doing. But theek hai to each its own. I think uski tareef ho gayi hai ek tareeke se. Girls want to be a distraction. Bahot mild tareeke se taareef ki hai toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch bola hai."

Now, Urfi has decided to shut Chetan and Chahatt down with another indirect jibe at them. Urfi shared a carousel post with her photos, and wrote, "Women who visit jails to get free Gucci bags and money, married men who ask women half their age for ‘company,' who blame a women’s clothing for distracting men are definitely way more respectful than me! Meanwhile some disrespectful pictures of me! Enjoy."

Urfi took a jibe Chahatt past by mentioning how her name was involved in conman Sukesh Chandrashekar's controversy.

In an Instagram story, Urfi said, "I am so sorry. I forgot...Respectful like you, who goes to Tihar jail to meet the prisoners inside to take gifts, Gucci bags and money from them. That's very respectful, I must say."

In another Insta story, Urfi posted a photo of Chahatt sporting skimpy clothes. She wrote, "Cleavage plus Gucci bag = Respect. Sheeshe Ke Ghar Babu Bhaiya."

After the social media sensation Urfi Javed called the famous author Chetan Bhagat a 'pervert' and asked him to 'stop promoting rape culture', the latter has now issued a statement. The whole uproar between the two began when Chetan mentioned at an event that Urfi is 'distracting youth' with her semi-nude photos.

During an Aaj Tak event, talking about Indian youth, Chetan Bhagat said, "Ladkiyon ki photos par like daba rahe hain, likh rhe hain...crores like hote hain Urfi Javed ki photos par. Ek India ka jawan wo hai jo Kargil pe baith ke desh ki raksha kar raha hai. Ek humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai"