Urfi Javed slammed for saying 'India is not known for its rural areas', netizens say 'jab pata na ho toh...'

The social media sensation took to Twitter and said that no one will watch this film Panch Kriti. She mentioned that India is not recognised because of its rural places.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 06:06 PM IST

Urfi Javed, who never fails to make headlines because of her fashion statement, is now being slammed for her latest tweet in which she criticised the trailer of the women-centric movie Panch Kriti.

The social media sensation took to Twitter and said that no one will watch this film, she even mentioned that India is not recognised because of its rural places, but because of it its urban areas. She tweeted, “Desh Ki Pahechan Urban India Hai, Rural Bharat Se Nahi..Gramin Bharat Pe Movie Bana Ke Aur Audiance Mein TV, Smartphone, Cycle, Smartwatches De Ke Kya Faida??? Koi Nai Dekehga #PanchKriti Main Likh Ke Deti Hu!"

Her tweet didn’t go well the social media users who slammed the actress. One of the social media users wrote, “Rural Bharat hi india ka heart hai.. Par tum jaise logo ke ye baat samjh nhi aaegi (Rural Bharat is the heart of India…but people like you won’t understand).” The second one said, “jab pata na ho, to bakwaas gyan nahi dena chahiye. sudhar jao, waqt hai (When you don’t know anything so don’t give lectures).”

The third person said, “Lol look who is talking.” The fourth one said, “Udta teer mubarak hoo.” The fifth one said, “Apka urban puri india dekhta hai didi...” The sixth one said, “Haa thek hai, pahle kapde pahen le baad me likh lena.” The seventh one said, “Both rural and urban people contribute to development of India and we should respect all regions of India whether Rural or Urban...... Also you should know that a large amount of rural public contributes to army of India where you are living so you should be obliged to them!!!”

Another said, “Rural India has shown us the path of development. Still we are dependent on farmers for the growth of our nation. Every person should be proud of our rural Bharat. And a true artist can’t bifurcate its audience based on its ethnicity or believe or whatsoever. #urfiagainstruralbharat."

Meanwhile, one person commented, “I am totally against this statement given by urfi!! Rural Bharat is of high importance.”

