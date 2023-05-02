Urfi Javed slammed for new topless shoot, barely covering herself with hair: 'Being naked on camera is not talent'

Urfi Javed slammed for new topless shoot

Urfi Javed is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her thoughts and her looks with fans. The actress and model recently shared a topless look that stunned netizens. Urfi was seen wearing a unique yet bizarre dress made of hair and netizens couldn’t stop trolling her for the same.

On Sunday, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram and shared a video wearing a dress made with hair. The actress was seen flaunting her toned body in the new topless look. She covered her modesty with hair and captioned the post, “Hairy Potter!” The actress completed her look with a sleek bun hairstyle and wore black heels.

Netizens were shocked to see her topless look and trolled the actress in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Her mental state is not right.” Another comment wrote, “if you don’t have clothes, I’ll give you.” Another wrote, “Looking like some demon.” Another user commented, “This is not fashion, it is shamelessness.” Another wrote, “Lady venom.” Another commented, “Venom lite.” another wrote, "Being naked on camera is not talent

This is not the first time that the Bigg Boss Ott fame is going topless. The actress has earlier also left fans in shock with her topless look. Earlier she grabbed headlines when she posted a video of her in a dress made of Gajara. The actress was seen covering her modesty with her hands in the video. Urfi Javed is known for making dresses from various products. The actress recently made a dress from a gift basket.

Urfi Javed has participated in Bigg Boss OTT and got famous for her bold attitude. She was the first one to get evicted from the house. She also participated in the dating reality game show Splitsvilla XI wherein she was seen as a mischief maker. The actress was recently featured in a photoshoot by ace celebrity photographer Dabu Ratnani. She was seen posing in a dress styled by Ken Ferns. Earlier, she also modeled for designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

