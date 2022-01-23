Urfi Javed's sensual dance on 'Oo Antava' makes fans crazy, call her 'Hottie'

'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed has made her identity for being 'bold and carefree.' Urfi always grab attention, either by her strange looks or alluring reels. Now, Javed has joined the bandwagon of dancing on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item song from 'Pushpa The Rise: Part One,' 'Oo Antava.'

Urfi uploaded a reel of her showing her moves on the song. Well, with her purple silky saree, Urfi looked seductive in the video, and even her followers appreciated Urfi's attempt. Urfi posted the reel with the caption, "Had to post a reel on this ! No not a dancer also this was random!"

As Urfi posted the video her followers went on to praise her natural attempt. "Terrificaly Fantabulous," asserted a user. While one of her followers was puzzled with the fact that Javed has donned a normal outfit, "Normal kapde." Another user commented, "Real song me v apko hona chaiye tha." Well, this is something different from her previous activities. Urfi's usually gets trolled for her choices.

Previously Urfi dropped three pictures of herself with a heartfelt caption. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “You know how many times I’ve failed ? I can’t even count now ! A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life . My life was seriously fucked up . Failed career , failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live . I still don’t have a lot of money , successful career and I’m still single but I have hope.”

She further mentioned, “ The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped . I kept walking and I’m still walking . I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way . Some pep talk before the year ends ! Get up , fight , repeat . You’re stronger than the situations around you .” This left her fans emotional.