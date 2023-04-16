Urfi Javed says man calling himself Neeraj Pandey's assistant threatened her: 'Told me I deserve to be beaten to death'

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed known for her bizarre yet unique fashion sense often grabs attention whenever she posts or steps out in a new outfit. The model recently got trolled for running out of creativity after she posted a topless photo. Now, Urfi posted a video claiming that she has been harassed by a caller who threatened to beat her.

On Sunday, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram and shared a video on her story sharing that despite being ill, she has to go to the police station because of a harassment call. In the video, Urfi can be seen wearing a mask and sitting in a car in a denim jacket and yellow t-shirt and was heard saying, “ I am extremely sick and I had to come to the police station because again someone called me and started harassing me that they are going to hit me because of my clothes and then they even knew my car number, so, ugh tired.” The model captioned the video, “Welcome to my life! Just another day, another harasser .l usually ignores such calls but this time they knew my car number, and first, they called me for a meeting and when I realized that they are a scam they started threatening me, all this when I'm like super sick.”

In another story, Urfi Javed further gave the details about the incident and wrote, “So someone called me from Neeraj Pandey’s office, saying he's his assistant and sir wants to meet me-so l just said before meeting he needs to send me all the details of the project and at this, the alleged assistant got really furious that how dare I disrespect Neeraj Pandey. He told me that he knows my car number and everything and I deserve to be beaten to death cause of the kind of clothes I wear. All this because I refused the meeting without proper details.”

Urfi Javed made her television debut with the well-known program Tedi Medi Family in 2015. Then in 2016, she essayed the role of Chhaya in Star Plus’ television series Chandra Nandini. The actress and model rose to fame after she came in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 hosted by Karan Johar. Though she got evicted early from the show, her dressing sense and bold views grabbed the attention of the audience, Later she also participated in Splitsvilla XI as a mischief-maker and is now known popularly for her unique outfits.

