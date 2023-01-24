Urfi Javed reveals she can’t find apartment on rent in Mumbai, says ‘no house because of way I dress’

Social media influencer Urfi Javed (Photo - Instagram)

Social media influencer and fashion trendsetter Urfi Javed has always been in the public eye because of some of her offbeat and outlandish outfits. Now, the influencer has revealed that her outfits are causing problems in her personal life.

Urfi Javed, who often goes viral on social media because of her skimpy yet fascinating outfits, recently took to Twitter to share a personal issue in her life. Javed talked about how she has been facing problems in finding a house in Mumbai.

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed wrote on Twitter that she has been facing problems in finding an apartment or a house on rent in Mumbai, mostly because of the way she dresses. She also said that Hindu owners don’t rent her houses because she is a Muslim actress.

The social media star wrote on Twitter, “Muslim owners don't want to rent me house cause of the way I dress, Hindi owners don't want to rent me cause I'm Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get. Finding a rental apartment in Mumbai is so tuff."

Muslim owners don’t want to rent me house cause of the way I dress, Hindi owners don’t want to rent me cause I’m Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get . Finding a rental apartment in mumbai is so tuff — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 24, 2023

Urfi Javed’s Twitter post went insanely viral with around one lakh views in just a few hours, with a lot of netizens sympathizing with her plight of not finding a home because of her religion and the way she chooses to dress.

One Twitter user said that what she is facing while apartment hunting in Mumbai is “unconstitutional and wrong” while some netizens urged her to “dress in an appropriate way” when she is meeting landlords and looking for houses in Mumbai.

Most recently, Urfi Javed was summoned by the Mumbai Police in relation to a complaint filed against her by BJP leader Chitra Wagh for “revealing clothes in public”. Urfi Javed had taken to social media to slam Wagh for her complaint, saying that women in ancient India also used to dress in the same way.

