Urfi Javed reacts to rising pollution in Delhi NCR, says 'bursting crackers is more important...'

As Delhi air pollution continues to rise, read on to know what Urfi Javed has to say about the worsening air quality in the national capital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 09:15 AM IST

Urfi Javed-Delhi pollution/File photos

The air quality in Delhi NCR continues to remain 'severe' as the Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to remain in the range of 400 to 450 in several areas of the national capital on Saturday, November 4, and the same was recorded at 562 in Noida and 539 in Gurgaon on Friday, November 4.

And now social media sensation Urfi Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, has reacted to the rising pollution as she shared photos of Delhi being clouded by smog and wrote, "Delhi is choking". She sarcastically added, "Bursting crackers is more important than breathing, c'mon guys".

Urfi2

Meanwhile, on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that primary schools will be shut from Saturday onwards and no outdoor activities will be held for the rest of the classes. He also added that 50% of staff in government offices will work from home, and advised the private offices to follow the same. 

Addressing a press conference with the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said, "We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow. Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5".

READ | Delhi's air quality remains in 'severe' category: Check what is allowed and what is banned

In a separate press conference on Friday, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said, “Only CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi other than those serving essential services. The Delhi government has constituted a six-member monitoring committee to oversee the same. Delhi government’s offices will run at 50% capacity while 50% employees will work from home and 500 new eco-buses will be run in the state. A special task force will be formed for the hotspots. 33 teams have also been formed to monitor industrial pollution."

First-image
