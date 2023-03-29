Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Urfi Javed mercilessly trolled over bizarre outfit 'barely covering anything': 'Iske bachche dekhenge to...'

Urfi Javed attended a recent event in Mumbai wearing a bizarre outfit that resembled a rib cage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

Urfi Javed mercilessly trolled over bizarre outfit 'barely covering anything': 'Iske bachche dekhenge to...'
Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed has earned the ire of the internet once again with her latest fashion choice. The actress was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday for an event where she wore an unusual purple top resembling a rib cage. Many netizens slammed the actress for the dress, which they said ‘barely covered anything’ and said it looked indecent.

Urfi shared a video and a picture from her appearance at the event on her social media on Tuesday. The picture had her posing in the purple outfit, paired with light-coloured trousers. The video, shot at the same location, had the actress posing for the camera and showing off her unusual outfit.

However, her experimental fashion was not appreciated by many. A large number of comments on her video criticised the outfit, with some saying it was ‘barely covering anything’. One comment read, “There's a thin line between being fashionable and being obscene. This lady has crossed all limits.” Another complained, “At least dont go to a serious meeting like this.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Some joked about how ‘ridiculous’ Urfi’s fashion sense was. One user wrote, “Konse jaanwar ki haddi pehen li (Which animal’s rib cage is she wearing)?” Another joked, “Iske bachche dekhege to vobhi kahenge ki maa pagal thi kya (When her kids will see this, they will wonder if our mother was crazy).”

Urfi Javed, 25, is a social media influencer and actress, who started her career in her teens with TV shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and Chandra Nandini. Her experimental fashion sense, coupled with her appearance on reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Splitsvilla season 14 in the recent years gave her immense popularity. Over the last few years, she has also been at the receiving end of several legal complaints accusing her of obscenity. However, she has also earned praise from Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor for her bold fashion choices.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 648 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.