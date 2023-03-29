Urfi Javed mercilessly trolled over bizarre outfit 'barely covering anything': 'Iske bachche dekhenge to...'

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed has earned the ire of the internet once again with her latest fashion choice. The actress was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday for an event where she wore an unusual purple top resembling a rib cage. Many netizens slammed the actress for the dress, which they said ‘barely covered anything’ and said it looked indecent.

Urfi shared a video and a picture from her appearance at the event on her social media on Tuesday. The picture had her posing in the purple outfit, paired with light-coloured trousers. The video, shot at the same location, had the actress posing for the camera and showing off her unusual outfit.

However, her experimental fashion was not appreciated by many. A large number of comments on her video criticised the outfit, with some saying it was ‘barely covering anything’. One comment read, “There's a thin line between being fashionable and being obscene. This lady has crossed all limits.” Another complained, “At least dont go to a serious meeting like this.”

Some joked about how ‘ridiculous’ Urfi’s fashion sense was. One user wrote, “Konse jaanwar ki haddi pehen li (Which animal’s rib cage is she wearing)?” Another joked, “Iske bachche dekhege to vobhi kahenge ki maa pagal thi kya (When her kids will see this, they will wonder if our mother was crazy).”

Urfi Javed, 25, is a social media influencer and actress, who started her career in her teens with TV shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and Chandra Nandini. Her experimental fashion sense, coupled with her appearance on reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Splitsvilla season 14 in the recent years gave her immense popularity. Over the last few years, she has also been at the receiving end of several legal complaints accusing her of obscenity. However, she has also earned praise from Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor for her bold fashion choices.