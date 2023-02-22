Urfi Javed claims Uber driver, who harassed her, also stole her luggage; responds to trolls asking her to 'buy a car'

Urfi Javed

On Tuesday, Urfi Javed had travelled to Delhi for a shoot and shared an incident on her Instagram Story where a cab driver gave her a hard time. Urfi posted a video of her explaining her bad experience with an Uber that she had booked for 6 hours. According to the model, the Uber driver ran away with her luggage and came back drunk. The Bigg Boss OTT-fame model has now said that the driver even stole from her luggage.

Urfi Javed also posted a story on her Instagram account and said that neither Uber took any action nor did she receive any compensation for the luggage that was stolen from. The model said that Uber is neither safe for girls nor for boys and wrote, "So the uber india driver stole half of my stuff when he vanished with it. I just opened my luggage and found out. @uber india says they can't do anything except being sorry. Your driver came drunk, vanished with my luggage, stole my luggage, drunk called me 16 times, abused me but you can't do anything? Also no compensation guys"

While many people supported Urfi, there were many who found a way to troll her here. Apparently, the model began receiving many comments from trolls asking her to ‘buy a car’ to avoid such a situation. She posted another story saying, "All those telling me to buy a car areee -har sheher me car khareedu kya? Delhi ka incident hai. mumbai me rehti hu Mai yaha hai jo hai ( Should i keep buying cars in every city now? this is Delhi's incident; I live in Mumbai and here I have one)"

Urfi Javed was recently seen as a guest at the show Playground and before this she participated in Splitsvilla XI as a mischief-maker and she never fails to impress her fans with her sarcastic replies and her unique fashion sense. While the model claims that no designer is interested in designing clothes for her, she was recently seen slaying in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's hand-embroidered golden silk tulle saree as she posted her pics on Instagram.