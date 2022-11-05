Search icon
Urfi Javed bares it all, advices haters to 'go f**k yourself,' photos go viral

Urfi Javed is giving true vibes of 'living life on your own terms,' and she has special advice for haters and naysayers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Urfi Javed is on a roll. The Bigg Boss OTT star is usually targeted by netizens, but she lives her life on her own terms, and doesn't give a dammn about it. Urofi has tackled criticism and body shaming like a pro, and in her latest post, she has a special message for the haters, "Go f**k yourself." 

Urfi shared two photos on her profile in which she is posing topless and barely covering her assets, wearing loose fit pants. While sharing these photos, Urfi called herself, "Shameless but pretty," and shared her two cents on trolling and body shaming. Javed captioned these photos by saying, "Shameless but pretty. Also, the definition of decency , vulgarity differs from person to person . For some people it’s showing kegs , for some it’s wearing bikini , for some it’s just Uorfi Javed . So I decided to not listen to anyone. Be my own judge. If what I put or don’t put on my body bothers you, go f*ck yourself!" 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

As soon as she dropped the photos, several users reacted and tried to slam her down. A user wrote, "ladkiyon ki ijat jo hoti h wo to aap bech rahe ho." Another user wrote, "Bass yeh hi dekhna Baki Reh gaya tha." The third user wrote, "Koi itna tharki kaise ho sktaa hai." A netizen added, "Apka liya shameless kahan hogi apka ander toh sharaam e nabhi bachi esa karo pura saaf saaf bejo publicity ziyada milaga or gareeb ka bhaala hoga besharam." 

While a few other users did appreciate Urfi's 'devil may care' attitude. "More power to you...we love you ma'am." Another user wrote, "U r beautiful and brave girl, best of luck you r best u r doing nothing wrong it's just that u r in India not in foreign so ... But love u ." Urfi will soon be seen in Splitsvilla X4.

 

