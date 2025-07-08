After Panchayat, this village-based film trends on OTT, top actress plays 'pradhaan', solves major issues; watch movie on...

After Panchayat success, other village-based shows like Jai Mahendran and Sarpanch Saheb also became very popular. Now, a new village-themed film has been released, where a well-known actress plays the role of a village head (sarpanch).

The web series Panchayat has been a big hit with viewers. It’s so popular that four seasons have already been released, and the makers have now announced the fifth season.

After its success, other village-based shows like Jai Mahendran and Sarpanch Saheb also became very popular. Now, a new village-themed film has come out, where a well-known actress plays the role of a village head (sarpanch).

Panchayat is streaming on Prime Video and is considered one of the best web series on OTT platforms. It has also been remade in Tamil and Telugu. Like Panchayat, Jai Mahendran, and Sarpanch Saheb, which showed different problems faced in villages, this new film tells a unique village story that makes it different from the others.

Uppu Kappurambu: A Rural Comedy with a Dark Turn

The film is titled Uppu Kappurambu, a comedy-drama woven around rural life. It is available to stream on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The story follows Keerthy Suresh, who plays Apoorva, a young woman who takes oath as the village head after her father’s sudden death. Despite her youth, she assumes the position amid skepticism from the villagers and other contenders for the role.

A Confusing Leader but a Surprisingly Impressed Village

Apoorva holds a community meeting to hear the villagers’ grievances. One by one, people begin asking her various questions. Though she gives vague and dodgy answers, the villagers somehow still find her impressive and charming.

However, the final issue raised is a serious one, there’s no space left in the village graveyard. Only four more bodies can be buried. Though the village is Hindu-majority, they bury the dead, and now they demand a solution.

The Bizarre Lottery and a Tragic Twist

Apoorva asks for time to think. Eventually, she comes up with a strange idea, she organizes a lottery system using the names of elderly villagers. Their names are written on slips and placed in a transparent box. Four names are drawn.

Surprisingly, one man is happy that his mother’s name came up, and to celebrate, he invites the entire village for a feast. He even serves them alcohol he brewed himself. But things take a dark turn when the liquor causes the death of four villagers, effectively solving the graveyard space issue. However, new problems now emerged for the young village head.

Watch the Rest on Prime Video

To know what happens next, you’ll have to watch this quirky and thought-provoking film on Prime Video. While the story is certainly unique, the film has received a mixed response, with an IMDb rating of 5.3. From comedy to shocking realism, 'Uppu Kappurambu' stands out for its unusual take on rural life and leadership struggles.